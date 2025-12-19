Elderly Woman Rescued at Mumbai Metro Claims She is the Widow of Late Cricket Legend Salim Durani

An elderly woman was recently rescued from Belapur Metro Station in Mumbai, Maharashtra. What initially appeared to be a routine rescue operation took an unexpected turn when the indigent woman revealed her identity.

According to a Free Press Journal report, the woman has been identified as Rekha Srivastava. The situation shocked everyone when she claimed that she is the widow of legendary Indian cricketer Salim Durani.

In the now-viral video, Srivastava explained how her life turned upside down—from once meeting maharajas and influential figures to now being homeless.

When she was brought to the police station, she asserted that she had lived most of her life in Mumbai. Rekha also claimed that she once ran an airline company in Dubai, but her story took a stark turn due to an alleged financial crisis.

The mystery woman’s true identity has confused many netizens, as late cricketer Salim Durani had no known record of a spouse during his lifetime. As of now, Durani’s family has not responded to Rekha Srivastava’s claims, leaving the mystery unsolved.