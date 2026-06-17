38 Year Old Messi Makes History: Lionel Messi’s Hat-trick Crushes Algeria

By Gopal Ram Tripathi
Defending Champion Argentina opened up their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign with a Messi Masterclass, the 38 year old put on a show in his first match of the tournament by scoring his first World Cup Hat-trick against Algeria. Messi at this stage still defying age and logic feels unreal for the masses. Argentina came to this tournament with no certain pressure, and was very much doubted whether they could actually perform at the level, but the book had its whole new chapter written all over the place.
Messi delivered one of the most breathtaking performances in World Cup history today, demolishing the Algerian defence with his same tricks and turns, as if he was still living the teenage dream. Argentina’s title defence began in a stunning fashion with a 3-0 victory over Algeria.
From the very start of the kick-off, Argentina looked very firm especially in the defense, and slowly built up the momentum to find an early opening for the team. Even Algeria looked strong with their wingbacks, creating chances for the team to pierce into the Argentinian Defense but Argentina held back. Messi found an early net when Midfielder Rodrigo De Paul tried to sneak a pass between 4 Algerian players eventually making Messi the sole man to take up his stance and score an absolute banger from a distance. This didn’t stop him.
Messi was switching positions to create space for himself and finding his teammates to create pressure on Algeria, Algerians countered but still it was not enough. Messi just seemed unstoppable today. Algerian Goalkeeper Luca Zidane, son of Legend Zinedine Zidane had his hands folded against the ‘Mighty’ Messi.
Alongside scoring a hat-trick, Messi broke records today. Lionel Messi now sits tied at the top of the all-time World Cup scoring charts alongside former Germany striker Miroslav Klose with 16 goals, having surpassed Brazilian legend Ronaldo's tally of 15.
Messi became the first player in history to take the pitch in six different men's World Cups, and is now the oldest player to score a hat-trick at the tournament.
The match against Algeria marked Messi's 200th appearance for Argentina, a career that began way back in 2005 when he was just 18 years old.
Yesterday, Kylian Mbappe bagged a brace against Senegal and moved ahead of Messi with 14 goals but Messi had other plans for today.
It’s astonishing to even think that a 38 year old, still running like he is in his prime days. After scoring the first goal, Messi celebrated but also shed tears. This is how much this means for Lionel Messi, to enjoy his ‘Last Dance’ of the FIFA World Cup with fans and family by giving his best at the very last moment of his staggering career.
Lionel Messi sits top as the top scorer of the tournament with 3 goals in 1 match, also Argentina are at the top of their table and are preparing to take on Austria on Monday who are tied with them on points.
Messi’s performance stole the spotlight, everyone had their eyes peeled. And surely this gives a mere light of hope to the Argentinians and fans to be hopeful of what could be their another ticket for a Back-to-Back World Cup.
[VP]
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