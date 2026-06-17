38 Year Old Messi Makes History: Lionel Messi’s Hat-trick Crushes Algeria

Messi became the first player in history to take the pitch in six different men's World Cups, and is now the oldest player to score a hat-trick at the tournament.

The match against Algeria marked Messi's 200th appearance for Argentina, a career that began way back in 2005 when he was just 18 years old.

Yesterday, Kylian Mbappe bagged a brace against Senegal and moved ahead of Messi with 14 goals but Messi had other plans for today.

It’s astonishing to even think that a 38 year old, still running like he is in his prime days. After scoring the first goal, Messi celebrated but also shed tears. This is how much this means for Lionel Messi, to enjoy his ‘Last Dance’ of the FIFA World Cup with fans and family by giving his best at the very last moment of his staggering career.

What’s Next For Messi and Argentina

Lionel Messi sits top as the top scorer of the tournament with 3 goals in 1 match, also Argentina are at the top of their table and are preparing to take on Austria on Monday who are tied with them on points.

Messi’s performance stole the spotlight, everyone had their eyes peeled. And surely this gives a mere light of hope to the Argentinians and fans to be hopeful of what could be their another ticket for a Back-to-Back World Cup.

[VP]