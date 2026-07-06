England Cruises Into the Quarter-Finals After a Hard Fought Contest Against Mexico

Mexico hit back almost immediately through Julian Quinones, who volleyed home to halve the deficit before the break and give El Tri hope of a comeback in front of their own fans. Quinones is on his best run in this tournament, and today he showed up again.

And there were only 10 men

Now England faced a deficit further in the second half when defender Jarell Quansah was shown a straight red card in the 54th minute, following a VAR review, for a challenge on Jesus Gallardo. It didn’t stop the Lions at all and throughout the tournament they have proven that they can minimize the deficit they have faced. England responded almost instantly: captain Harry Kane converted a penalty on the hour mark after goalkeeper Raul Rangel brought down Anthony Gordon, Kane kept it calm and scored from the spot to push his team a bit further in the match.

Mexico were handed a route back into the game when Kane himself gave away a penalty, I guess Harry Kane was surely all over the place today. Raul Jimenez confidently swayed Pickford to make it 3-2. 30 more minutes for England to survive as the stoppage time added 11 minutes forcing England to defend with 10 men against sustained Mexican pressure. Mexico’s continuous attacks created chances but Pickford was called into action again to deny the hosts an equaliser, and the Three Lions held out until the final whistle.