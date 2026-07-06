Messi is Old, Short and Slow. How is he Still Dominating at the World Cup?

It is a remark that sounds like a riddle, but a fast player is often not the one with quicker legs. They are often the ones who set off sooner and arrive first. What looks like speed is very often a head start bought by perception.

Cruyff understood this. What we have been able to do more recently is measure it.

The importance of scanning

Consider what happens in the seconds before Messi receives a pass. Watch him for 30 seconds when the ball is nowhere near him: his head rarely stays still. One glance over the left shoulder, another to the right, then back to the player on the ball.

None of it looks remarkable until you realise he has already gathered information others are yet to find, or at least are less adept at finding.

By the time the ball reaches him, he already knows where the defenders and teammates are, and where the gaps will open. The control, the turn, the pass that splits the defence: all of that is the easy part. The hard part happens before he had even touched the ball.

This is something we can measure.

For more than a decade, we have been studying how soccer players gather information before receiving the ball. Working with athletes from youth academies up to senior professionals, we fitted small motion sensors to the backs of their heads, and recorded how often and how widely they turned to look around during a match.

We were measuring what we call visual exploration – or, more plainly, scanning.

We were asking a simple question: how much do players look around before the ball reaches them, and does it matter?

The finding was consistent and clear. Players who scanned more frequently in the seconds before receiving the ball were faster to release their next pass, more likely to turn with the ball rather than play it safely backwards, and more likely to play a forward pass that actually threatened the opposition.

The information they gathered before the ball arrived shaped what they were able to do once it did. Scanning is how a player gets that information in the first place.

Our work separates two purposes of scanning. The first is orientation: looking around to discover what the whole field is offering, which options exist, where the danger is and what might become available.

The second is specification: the finer, later looking that guides the execution of a pass.

Orientation comes first and it is the one we tend to neglect, in research and in coaching alike, because it happens away from the ball, when nothing dramatic appears to be going on. Yet it is the foundation. You cannot aim a pass you never saw was there. Cruyff put it like this: