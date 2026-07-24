Glasgow Medal Rush Takes a Hit: Indian Athletes Removed from Commonwealth Games 2026 After Drug Violation

By Gopal Ram Tripathi

INDIA’S CAMPAIGN at the 2026 Commonwealth Games has run into trouble even before it truly began. The Games officially opened in Glasgow on Thursday, July 23, 2026, with Britain's King Charles declaring them open. But for India, the excitement was quickly overshadowed by bad news because of the drug violations. Two athletes have been forced out of the Indian squad, dealing a blow to the country's medal hopes at an event that had already been scaled down this year.

The two athletes affected are Judoka Arun Kumar and weightlifter Dilbagh Singh. While their situations are different, both cases are linked to doping rules, and both mean India will have one less shot at a medal in their respective sports.

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India's CWG Athletes Caught in Drug Violation

Arun Kumar, who competes in the 78 kg judo category, was removed from India's squad after India's National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) provisionally suspended him. This happened even before the Indian team left for Glasgow. Making matters worse for India, the rules of the competition do not allow any replacement athlete to be sent in his place. This means India's judo team will simply compete with one fewer athlete, and that spot is lost for good.

Dilbagh Singh's case is a little different. He personally has not been accused of doping. Instead, he is paying the price for other athletes' mistakes. Between June 1, 2025, and July 22, 2026, Indian weightlifting recorded five separate doping violations. Because of this poor track record, the total number of weightlifting slots allotted to India for these Games was cut down from 16 to just 11.