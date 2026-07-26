18-Year-Old Anahat Singh Becomes India's First World Junior Squash Champion

By Gopal Ram Tripathi

INDIAN SQUASH has a new hero. Anahat Singh, an 18-year-old player from Delhi, has become the first Indian to win the World Junior Squash Championship. She won the girls' singles title at Niagara-on-the-Lake in Canada, beating Egypt's Ruqayya Salem in the final. The win came on her fifth try at this event, and it is being called one of the biggest moments in Indian squash history.

Anahat won the final in straight games, with a score of 11-3, 11-7, 11-9. This was not just a win over one player. It also ended Egypt's long hold on the girls' title, which had lasted for 15 years. Before Anahat, no player from outside Egypt had won this title since an American player did it back in 2010.

See Also: Indian Open squash: Anahat, Tanvi storm ahead as semi-final line-up takes shape

Anahat’s Fifth Attempt Made Her Champion

Anahat had tried to win this title four times before. Each time, she lost in the quarter-finals or semi-finals, often to an Egyptian player. Last year, she finally broke through and won a bronze medal at the same event in Cairo. That bronze ended a 15-year wait for India to get any individual medal at the junior worlds.