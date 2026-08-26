A 15-Year-Old Chess Prodigy Stuns Magnus Carlsen: Indian Teenager Vandan Alankar Sawai Pulls off a Win Over Carlsen

CHESS.COM HELD a tournament named Titled Tuesday on August 18, 2026 that gave us a shocking moment when a 15-year-old Indian Vandan Alankar Sawai defeated the five-time World Chess Champion Magnus Carlsen in a 50-move marathon battle during the second round of the online blitz event. Vandan couldn’t believe his own eyes when Carlsen’s mistake gave him a victory over one of the greatest chess players the sports world has ever seen.

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Carlsen’s Rare Mistake Handed Vandan a Win Over Him

Magnus Carlsen had a bad day, his off-form was capitalized by the 15-year-old. Carlsen arrived at the Titled Tuesday right after winning the Esports World Cup for the second year in a row on August 15, 2026. Carlsen lost his momentum early in the game, but he wasn’t alone that day as the top finishers from the Esports World Cup, Denis Lazavik, and Hikaru Nakamura, plummed within the first three rounds, it was a dip that Nakamura joked on stream as a “Esports World Cup hangover.” Vandan’s win over Carlsen caught everyone’s eyes speaking of the standards Carlsen holds in the Chess biz.