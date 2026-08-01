Commonwealth Games 2026: Sri Lanka's Pathirage Shocks the Javelin World With Gold, While Two Indians Chopra and Vir Take Silver and Bronze Home

Neeraj Chopra did not have his best year because of an injury. But he fought back strongly in this final. He threw a season-best distance of 85.83 metres. This was good enough for the silver medal. Chopra's teammate, Yash Vir Singh, also had a great day. He threw a personal-best distance of 85.41 metres and won the bronze medal.

The competition was tough all around. Five finalists in this event have thrown more than 90 metres at some point in their careers. This includes Keshorn Walcott from Trinidad and Tobago, who is the current world champion in javelin. But Walcott struggled through most of his throws. His best distance was only 82.55 metres, which came on his final attempt. This result placed him sixth overall.

See Also: Once Stripped Naked by Her Husband and Thrown Out, India's Para Athlete Sharmila Dhankar Wins Historic Gold in Commonwealth Games 2026

An Ex-Cricketer Who Became A Gold Medalist in Javelin

One of the most interesting facts about Pathirage is his sports background. He did not start out as a javelin thrower. He began his sports career in cricket. As a teenager, Pathirage was a fast bowler. He was clocked at a speed of 134 kilometres per hour, which is about 83 miles per hour. That is a very fast bowling speed for a young player.

For comparison, the fastest ball ever bowled in cricket history was 161.3 kilometres per hour. This record belongs to Shoaib Akhtar, the famous Pakistani bowler. Akhtar earned the nickname "The Rawalpindi Express" because of his incredible speed.