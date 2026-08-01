Commonwealth Games 2026: Sri Lanka's Pathirage Shocks the Javelin World With Gold, While Two Indians Chopra and Vir Take Silver and Bronze Home

Key Points:
Sri Lanka earned their first ever gold medal in atheltics, it was Pathirage who won the medal in Men's Javelin Throw at the Commonwealth Games 2026.
Pathirage had a tough start but was able to topple Chopra and Nadeem, Neeraj Chopra took silver with him while Yash Vir won the bronze.
Pathirage did not start out as a javelin thrower. He began his sports career in cricket.
By Gopal Ram Tripathi
RUMESH THARANGA PATHIRAGE, just 23 years old, won the gold medal in the men's javelin throw at the 2026 Commonwealth Games. This was a huge moment. It was Sri Lanka's first-ever gold medal in athletics at the Commonwealth Games. Nobody expected this result. Pathirage had to beat two of the biggest names in javelin: Neeraj Chopra of India and Arshad Nadeem of Pakistan. Both these throwers have Olympic gold medals. But on this windy night in Glasgow, Scotland, Pathirage proved he was the best.
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The javelin final took place at Scotstoun Stadium. The weather was windy and difficult for the athletes. Arshad Nadeem, the defending Commonwealth champion and Paris 2024 Olympic gold medalist, had a bad night. He left the competition early after only three throws. This was a big surprise, since Nadeem was one of the favorites to win.
Pathirage also had a tough start. In his first five attempts, he only had one throw that counted as legal. But that one throw was enough. He threw the javelin 89.75 metres. This single throw won him the gold medal.
Neeraj Chopra did not have his best year because of an injury. But he fought back strongly in this final. He threw a season-best distance of 85.83 metres. This was good enough for the silver medal. Chopra's teammate, Yash Vir Singh, also had a great day. He threw a personal-best distance of 85.41 metres and won the bronze medal.
The competition was tough all around. Five finalists in this event have thrown more than 90 metres at some point in their careers. This includes Keshorn Walcott from Trinidad and Tobago, who is the current world champion in javelin. But Walcott struggled through most of his throws. His best distance was only 82.55 metres, which came on his final attempt. This result placed him sixth overall.
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One of the most interesting facts about Pathirage is his sports background. He did not start out as a javelin thrower. He began his sports career in cricket. As a teenager, Pathirage was a fast bowler. He was clocked at a speed of 134 kilometres per hour, which is about 83 miles per hour. That is a very fast bowling speed for a young player.
For comparison, the fastest ball ever bowled in cricket history was 161.3 kilometres per hour. This record belongs to Shoaib Akhtar, the famous Pakistani bowler. Akhtar earned the nickname "The Rawalpindi Express" because of his incredible speed.
Pathirage eventually moved away from cricket. He switched his focus to javelin throw instead. This decision has now paid off in a huge way. What was once cricket's loss has become a big win for Sri Lankan athletics. His gold medal shows how talent can move between sports and still lead to great success.
Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage's win is a historic moment for Sri Lanka. He beat two Olympic champions and delivered his country's first-ever athletics gold at the Commonwealth Games. His journey from a fast bowler in cricket to a champion javelin thrower is truly inspiring. It shows that with hard work and the right opportunity, athletes can achieve greatness in unexpected ways. Pathirage's name will now be remembered in Sri Lankan sports history forever.
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