Who Is Jacob Martin? Indian Cricketer Who Was Jailed in Tihar for Forgery and Fraud, Finally Acquitted After 22-Year Long Legal Battle

TWENTY-TWO YEARS AGO, a young teenager overstayed his visa after the conclusion of a cricket tour in England. This seemingly unrelated incident had a long-lasting and consequential impact on Indian cricketer Jacob Martin. In 2004, the batsman was wrongly pulled into a legal case and accused of indulging in human trafficking, forging, cheating, and more such offenses. For more than two decades Martin suffered the consequences of these allegations: a brief stay in the Tihar Jail, a coaching career gone off rails and even a lost job with the Railways. More than two decades later, Martin finally received the verdict that he had been waiting for so long: he was acquitted.

In August 2026, Jacob Martin, former India batsman, was acquitted in a 22-year-old criminal case that arose out of a controversial 2004 cricket tour of the United Kingdom. The Patiala House Court in Delhi cleared Martin of all of the charges against him: forgery, cheating, criminal conspiracy, and offences under the Passport Act.

End of a 22-Year-Long Legal Battle and Jacob Martin's Acquittal

The case dates back to a 2004 FIR filed by the police in connection with an alleged human trafficking network involving a local club, Ajwa Sports Club. It was alleged that forged documents and fake UK immigration stamps were used to facilitate the travel of people to the United Kingdom under the guise of participating in sports tours, with some of them later overstaying their visas.

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Martin faced charges under several provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including Section 420 for cheating, Section 468 for forgery intended to facilitate cheating, Section 471 for using a forged document as genuine, and Section 120B for criminal conspiracy. He was also charged under Section 12 of the Passport Act that deals with offences such as passport fraud, unauthorized travel, and the suppression of nationality details.

Prosecutors alleged that Martin was a key figure within a sports-based human trafficking ring and smuggled individuals to the UK. They claimed that Martin and his associates used a made-up sports club, the Ajwa Sports Club, to organize fake sports tours so that individuals could be passed off as cricket players and thus could obtain a visa to go to the UK.

The Patiala court also found no credible evidence establishing that Martin owned or controlled Ajwa Sports Club, and several witnesses also failed to support the prosecution's claims. Ultimately, the case against Martin fell apart and resulted in his acquittal.

Now 54 years old, Jacob Martin had finally seen the end of a legal battle that lasted more than two decades that had significantly impacted both his cricket career along with his professional and private life.

The Tour That Changed Everything: The 2004 Case Against Jacob Martin

After years of hard work to carve out a name for himself in cricket, Martin saw the darkest part of his career: the 2004 case against him. Speaking to reporters, Martin revealed that the case began with a team associated with him that travelled to the UK in 2004. While most of the players returned to India, one player stayed behind after overstaying his six-month visa. Martin said the player obtained a fake immigration stamp through an associate in Britain. He was later deported from the UK, and was detained at Indira Gandhi International Airport for questioning.

Martin maintains that his name did not appear in the original FIR and claimed that he was subsequently brought into the investigation partly because of his identity and profile as a prominent sportsperson. In a statement given to reporters talking about the case and his circumstances, Martin said: