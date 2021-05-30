Srimad Bhagavad Gita: Know The Ways To Introduce It To Your Kids

By- Khushi Bisht

The Srimad Bhagavad Gita (Sanskrit: Song of the Lord) is one of Hinduism’s most vital sacred scriptures, and it’s also the most well-known. It was written around 5000 years ago by Ved Vyasa and is included in the epic Mahabharata (the world’s longest epic poem). It has 700 Sanskrit verses written in the form of a dialogue between Arjuna, the Pandavas’ third prince, and Lord Krishna, his companion and charioteer, and spans chapters 23 to 40 of the sixth book of the Mahabharata.

Arjuna was guided by Lord Krishna throughout the Battle of Kurukshetra, and the wisdom that he imparted to Arjuna is the core of the Bhagavad Gita.

The Bhagavad Gita is the source of all Vedic and sacred texts. It teaches how to raise one’s mind and soul to see beyond outward appearances which can deceive one into indulging in dualism. Reading it on a daily basis cleanses our body, mind, and soul and provides us with the courage to any situation in life.

That’s why parents should begin instilling the Bhagavad Gita’s principles in their children at a young age. The concepts instilled in children during their early years of life will continue to motivate them throughout their lives, providing them with the confidence to face their challenges and the determination to accomplish their goals with zeal.

In this article, we will look at different approaches that parents can use to introduce Bhagavad Gita to their children.

Begin with the basics:

We must begin with the fundamentals and train their mind and soul to acquire Bhagavad Lord Krishna’s infinite knowledge and the universal truth. The simplest approach to begin with our kids is to tell them about the Mahabharata epic, which will help them better grasp and understand the Bhagavad Gita.

Make it a daily habit:

If you incorporate reading Bhagavad Gita into your everyday routine, your kid is likely to enjoy it as a grownup. Allowing your youngster to observe you reading is a good idea because children pick up on things they see around them. If you regularly read Bhagavad Gita, your kid will most possibly share your passion.

Allow them to ask you questions:

Because there are so many notions about life in the Bhagavad Gita, the lessons and principles can be challenging and difficult to grasp at first. It’s natural for your children to have a lot of questions for you. However, as a form of training, you should be receptive to their queries and attempt to provide them with as simple responses as possible by relating them to their daily life so that they comprehend them better.

Make them chant shlokas (verses) daily:

The Gita has 700 verses, some of which, if recited with dedication, understanding, right thought, and emotion, will bring the believer a great deal of merit. Children can be taught some shlokas and their meanings to offer them a deeper understanding of life. Once they have learned these shlokas and their meanings, they will be capable of resolving any mental issue, they will be more attentive, concentrated, and confident to face any problems in life.

Link it to their lives:

The Bhagavad Gita teaches you how to live. Linking the Bhagavad Gita to your children’s daily life is critical because they will be able to comprehend it more practically and effectively. For example, you can discuss Karma Yoga and how they should perform their responsibilities without regard for the outcome. Tell them how it is one of the ways to cleanse the mind, leading to spiritual emancipation in the end.

Discuss Dharma Yoga and how the Bhagavad Gita claims that our Karma (our actions) is our dharma. Explain the argument by saying that we must always work but without greed and in the quest for knowledge, universal truth. Tell them the Bhagavad Gita cautions everyone against being angry and greedy because greed ruins judgment and fools the intelligent.

If you follow the aforementioned procedures every day, your children will be able to readily incorporate the principles of the Bhagavad Gita into their lives and live joyful and honest life.

Note: Srimad Bhagavad Gita is more than a religious text. It is the art of living and the solution to all problems. Anyone, at any time, can read it with dedication and complete trust in God.