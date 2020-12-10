Thursday, December 10, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home India Storage Solution For Next-Generation Indian Gamers
IndiaLead StoryScience & Technology

Storage Solution For Next-Generation Indian Gamers

Western Digital has introduced the latest WD_BLACK

0
Storage
Western Digital has introduced latest WD_BLACK portfolio designed for heavy gamers. Pinterest

If you are a serious gamer in India, trying hands on the latest Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will cost you 250GB of storage on your PC.

As the gaming landscape evolves and more immersive titles emerge, people require higher performance to stay up-to-speed and storage solutions major Western Digital continues to innovate and introduce storage solutions, a top company executive has said.

“Irrespective of the type of gamer, the need for a great experience is imperative. Game developers are creating immersive titles that demand high performance and the best tools,” Khalid Wani, Director-Sales, India, Western Digital, told IANS.

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

Three out of every five gamers in India are still using HDDs as their primary storage solution and four in every five serious gamers feel it is important to have their PC boot faster.

According to the company, the key bottleneck in loading and playing next-generation titles is the storage and not just the processor or the graphics card.

Storage
Khalid Wani, Director-Sales, India, Western Digital. IANS

“It becomes essential to have the right storage solution for uninterrupted gameplay. In other words, it underlines our importance in the industry,” Wani added.

Want to read more in Hindi? Checkout: https://hindi.newsgram.com/

Keeping all this in mind, Western Digital has introduced the latest WD_BLACK portfolio designed for heavy gamers.

While the WD BLACK SN 850 NVMe SSD delivers ultra-fast read/write speeds, the WD BLACK AN1500 NVMe SSD add-in card offers Gen 4 speed on a Gen 3 system.

Both these storage solutions also have heatsink models that cut down on thermal throttling to maintain peak performance.

ALSO READ: A Career in Healthcare Deciding Whether It’s Right for You

“Our portable P50 SSD and P10 HDD game drives offer the speed and capacity that a gamer requires in a compact form factor,” Wani informed. (IANS)

Previous articleSecond Edition of Odisha’s Eco Retreat Festival Begins
Next articleEmployees Left Behind While Firms Seek Digital Transformation

RELATED ARTICLES

India

Satellite-Based Narrowband-Internet of Things in India

NewsGram Desk - 0
BSNL, in partnership with Skylotech India, on Thursday announced a breakthrough in satellite-based NB-IoT (Narrowband-Internet of Things), in pursuance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Sore Eyes Are Vision-Based Indicator of COVID

NewsGram Desk - 0
In a fight against the novel Coronavirus, researchers, including one of Indian-origin, have revealed that sore eyes are the most significant vision-based indicator of...
Read more
Business

Employees Left Behind While Firms Seek Digital Transformation

NewsGram Desk - 0
As organizations seek digital transformation globally, many employees are often left behind in the process and are simply unaware of how to contribute, a...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,774FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Satellite-Based Narrowband-Internet of Things in India

India NewsGram Desk - 0
BSNL, in partnership with Skylotech India, on Thursday announced a breakthrough in satellite-based NB-IoT (Narrowband-Internet of Things), in pursuance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's...
Read more

Sore Eyes Are Vision-Based Indicator of COVID

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
In a fight against the novel Coronavirus, researchers, including one of Indian-origin, have revealed that sore eyes are the most significant vision-based indicator of...
Read more

Employees Left Behind While Firms Seek Digital Transformation

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
As organizations seek digital transformation globally, many employees are often left behind in the process and are simply unaware of how to contribute, a...
Read more

Storage Solution For Next-Generation Indian Gamers

India NewsGram Desk - 0
If you are a serious gamer in India, trying hands on the latest Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will cost you 250GB...
Read more

Second Edition of Odisha’s Eco Retreat Festival Begins

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
The second edition of the Eco Retreat, Odisha Tourism's flagship three-month-long glamping festival, kick-started on Wednesday. Keeping in view last year's success and response, Odisha...
Read more

“Masala Lab”- Book Exploring Creative Culinary Experimentation

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Have you ever wondered why your grandmother threw a teabag into the pressure cooker while boiling chickpeas, or why she measured using the knuckle...
Read more

Niti Aayog & SAP Labs Partner To Promote Digital Literacy

Education NewsGram Desk - 0
Atal Innovation Mission (AIM), government think-tank Niti Aayog and SAP Labs India on Wednesday said they have strengthened partnership to promote digital literacy, innovation,...
Read more

Ten Restaurants That Changed How America Eats

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Delmonico’s, America’s very first restaurant, is also one of its most influential, according to Yale University history professor Paul Freedman. “It defined what elegant...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

Parbriz Fiat Talento Platform 1989 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz auto CITROEN C4 CACTUS 2015 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbrize MAZDA MX 6 GE 1997 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz Lancia Thesis 2009 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
www.XMC.pl on Roti: An integral part of Indian culture
WWW.XMC.pl on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
help essay on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
buy essay papers on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
essay assistance on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Benjamin on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,774FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada