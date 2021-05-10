Strengthen Your Immune System Against Foreign Pathogens

At the personal level, the fight against the Covid-19 virus begins with strong immunity. As the second wave turns out to be more alarming and devastating than the previous one, many are turning to strengthen their immune system using homegrown plants, ‘kadhas’, and a nutrient-rich and diverse diet.

The world is waking up again to the importance of a balanced diet, and according to Aseem Sood, Managing Director, Proveda India, it is necessary to follow a diet that includes foods rich in iron, protein, and vitamins C, B12, and A.

While patients must strictly follow their doctor’s advice, Sood believes that “to combat this deadly disease is also to opt for the age-old ayurvedic immunity drinks and kitchen ingredients in Indian households that have the necessary nutrients to cure a lot of ailments like cold, flu and fever. Make sure that your immunity is in its prime and working at its full capacity to fight against allergens and pathogens attacking your body.”

Here’s what he suggests to help you boost your immunity and complete your diet, so your body builds up the strength to put up a fight against foreign pathogens.

Giloy and tulsi: Studies have proved that Giloy possesses immune-o-simulator properties. It helps to flush out the toxins from the body. Giloy also contains Antipyretic (fever controlling) properties. Tulsi is known as ”the queen of herbs”. Tulsi is said to prevent disease, promote general health, well-being and longevity and assist in dealing with the stresses of daily life. A combination of these two superb herbs gives you a healthy and long life. Giloy Tulsi Plus is a traditionally-known herb that boosts immunity level and balances all three ‘doshas’.

Panch tulsi with ginger drops: It is one of the best examples of Ayurveda’s holistic lifestyle approach to health. Considered as a potent adaptogen, Panch tulsi and ginger have a unique combination of pharmacological actions that promote well-being and resilience. This combination increases anti-oxidant molecules such as glutathione and enhancing the activity of antioxidant enzymes such as superoxide dismutase and catalase, which protect cellular organelles and membranes by mopping up damaging free radicals in the body.

Immune drops: Immune drops is a mixture of rama tulsi, kala tulsi, vishnu priya tulsi, sweet lemon tulsi, bisva tulsi, curcumin. It is an instant immunity booster, gives you good health, protects you from diseases, and helps you to live a good healthy life.

Sood also suggests taking in dissolvable Vitamin C tablets in water as it is an antioxidant that strengthens the body’s immune response. Finally, if one is advised, they can also take in multivitamin capsules. “Modern-day food habits don’t provide proper nutrition and that’s why we need multivitamin supplements to revitalize the body and to keep you protected from the damage caused by harmful free radicals.” (IANS/JC)