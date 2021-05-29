Saturday, May 29, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Strong Regulations On Junk Food Labels Required To Curb Obesity In Children
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

Strong Regulations On Junk Food Labels Required To Curb Obesity In Children

School closures and lockdowns have already deprived millions of children of nutritional school meals, sports, and adequate physical exercise

0
There is growing evidence that the Covid-19 pandemic could potentially increase the risk of children becoming obese. Pixabay

Strong regulations to cap salt, sugar, and other harmful ingredients and simple to understand front of package labeling (FOPL) on junk food packets can help curb the alarming rise in childhood obesity in India, say public health experts and doctors, in a webinar organized by All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Rishikesh on Friday. Warning labels are critical to helping consumers and parents understand how many empty calories and harmful nutrients are being consumed by children.

“Food labels should provide clear guidance… Simple to understand labels with evidence-based nutrition cut-off is a need of the hour and will go a long way to address the crisis of childhood obesity in the country,” said Umesh Kapil, Professor, Clinical Epidemiology, Indian Institute of Biliary Sciences. The experts also urged that India must rapidly adopt the World Health Organization (WHO) recommended limits and also introduce simple, smart, and interpretative FOPL.

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

“There is enough scientific evidence and a globally agreed on WHO SEARO framework for evidence-based cut-offs for anti-nutrients like sugar, salt, and saturated fat present in packaged food,” Kapil added. WHO has identified FOPL as “one of the policy tools that can support healthy diets, both in stimulating consumers to make informed healthier food choices and in driving manufacturers to reformulate products to avoid making unfavorable nutrient content disclosure.”

Children
Warning labels are critical to helping consumers and parents understand how many empty calories and harmful nutrients are being consumed by children. Pixabay

With more than 14.4 million obese children, India has the second-highest number of children with childhood obesity in the world. By 2025 this number is expected to reach a staggering 17 million. As is the trajectory in other developing nations, the proportion of packaged and ultra-processed foods is on the rise. There is growing evidence that the Covid-19 pandemic could potentially increase the risk of children becoming obese. School closures and lockdowns have already deprived millions of children of nutritional school meals, sports, and adequate physical exercise.

ALSO READ: Study: Junk Food Has Potential To Cause Bone Damage

“Being overweight or obese is directly associated with life-threatening noncommunicable diseases such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and cancer. Obesity is a result of an imbalance between calories consumed and calories expended,” said Rekha Harish, Chairperson, Indian Academy of Paediatrics, NCD Prevention. The only way to control this growing epidemic of obesity is by establishing scientific cut-off limits for harmful ingredients and FOPL on packaged products, the experts suggested.

“Children are, particularly at risk. As doctors, we want to assert that the onus should not be on children or their families alone to prevent or fight this condition. It is the collective duty of policymakers, the food industry, and us as doctors to safeguard children and enable a nutritious food system for them,” said Manoj Kumar Gupta, Dean, AIIMS Rishikesh. (IANS/JC)

Previous articleNovel Coronavirus And Climate Change Are Linked, Says Climate Experts
Next articleShould Women Be The New Default Voting Group In US?

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

Should Women Be The New Default Voting Group In US?

NewsGram Desk - 0
Many were surprised when white women voted for Donald Trump in 2016, but they shouldn’t have been. Even though women overall tend to vote...
Read more
Environment

Novel Coronavirus And Climate Change Are Linked, Says Climate Experts

NewsGram Desk - 0
The world is struggling with two global dangers, the novel coronavirus, and climate change. However, these two pressing problems are interlinked, says a climate...
Read more
India

Towards a New Dawn: Journey of Indian Women’s Cricket Team

NewsGram Desk - 0
Women have been playing cricket since 1745. Unfortunately, the gentlemen of the game never gave women's cricket prominence and importance, and so it remained...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,500FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Should Women Be The New Default Voting Group In US?

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Many were surprised when white women voted for Donald Trump in 2016, but they shouldn’t have been. Even though women overall tend to vote...
Read more

Strong Regulations On Junk Food Labels Required To Curb Obesity In Children

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Strong regulations to cap salt, sugar, and other harmful ingredients and simple to understand front of package labeling (FOPL) on junk food packets can...
Read more

Novel Coronavirus And Climate Change Are Linked, Says Climate Experts

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
The world is struggling with two global dangers, the novel coronavirus, and climate change. However, these two pressing problems are interlinked, says a climate...
Read more

Towards a New Dawn: Journey of Indian Women’s Cricket Team

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Women have been playing cricket since 1745. Unfortunately, the gentlemen of the game never gave women's cricket prominence and importance, and so it remained...
Read more

Indian-Origin Metro Train Driver Saves Asian Man in an Apparent Hate Crime

Indian Diaspora NewsGram Desk - 0
A quick-thinking Indian-origin metro train driver saved an Asian man who was shoved onto the tracks in an apparent hate crime, according to media...
Read more

Follow This Six-Point Mantra To Achieve a “Glass-Skin”

Beauty Tips NewsGram Desk - 0
There are three degrees of flawless skin, leading aesthetic dermatologist Anupriya Goel was told by her hosts during a visit to South Korea, one...
Read more

How are Obesity and Bile Duct Stones Linked? Explained!

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Obesity tripled in the last four decades, and was called a "global pandemic in its own right" by United Nations in 2020. Obese people...
Read more

What Is Stock Market – Introduction To Share Market For Beginners

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
By Deepali Patil Almost all companies need money to run their business, and at times, profit acquired from selling goods or services is not enough...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

바카라 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
메리트카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
best gpu for bitcoin mining 2012 presidential candidates on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
제왕카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,500FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada