Friday, March 19, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Environment Study: India's Methane Emissions From Coal Mines Are Ascending
EnvironmentLead Story

Study: India’s Methane Emissions From Coal Mines Are Ascending

Coal mine methane has dodged scrutiny for years even though there's clear evidence it poses a significant climate impact

0
Methane emissions
Methane is generated by active and abandoned underground and surface mines, as well as by post-mining activities. Pexels

The climate impact of methane emissions, including by India that is among the top five emitters, from proposed coal mines worldwide could rival the CO2 emissions from all the US coal plants, warned a new report by Global Energy Monitor on Friday.

For India, the report estimates methane emissions to be at 45 million tonnes (Mt) of CO2 equivalent emissions over a 20-year horizon and estimates proposed new coal mines to be 52.

The first-of-its-kind analysis surveyed 432 proposed coal mines globally and modeled methane emission estimates at the individual mine level.

Follow NewsGram on LinkedIn to know what’s happening around the world.

Methane emissions
Methane, which has a shorter atmospheric lifespan than CO2, but a much higher potency and warming potential. Pixabay

Unless mitigated, methane emissions from these proposed mines would amount to 13.5 Mt of methane annually, a 30 percent increase over current methane emissions.

Methane is the second biggest contributor to global warming after CO2, with a shorter atmospheric lifetime, but much stronger potency and warming potential.

During mining, fractured coal seams and surrounding strata emit methane into the atmosphere.

Ryan Driskell Tate, a research analyst at Global Energy Monitor and author of the study, told IANS: “Coal mine methane has dodged scrutiny for years even though there’s clear evidence it poses a significant climate impact.”

Methane emissions
After CO2, methane is the second most significant contributor to global warming. Pixabay

“If new coal mines proceed as planned, without mitigation measures in place, then a major source of greenhouse gas will go unrestrained.”

According to the report, coal mines currently under development would leak 1,135 Mt of annual CO2-equivalent (CO2e) on a 20-year horizon and 378 Mt of annual CO2e on a 100-year horizon.

Based on a 20-year horizon, estimated emissions would exceed the annual CO2 emissions from the US coal plants (952 Mt in 2019).

ALSO READ: Report: All Indian Cities Showed Air Quality Improvements In 2020

The countries with the highest amount of methane emissions (CO2e20) from proposed coal mines are China (572 Mt), Australia (233 Mt), Russia (125 Mt), India (45 Mt), South Africa (34 Mt), the US (28 Mt), and Canada (17 Mt).

Proposed coal mines in China, the US, Turkey, Poland, and Uzbekistan could emit 40-50 percent of their greenhouse gas emissions in the form of methane, making them among the gassiest proposed coal mines in the world. (IANS/KB)

Previous articleGuide To Abrasive Media Blasting For Powder Coating And Industrial Painting
Next articleTwitter’s Latest Feature Allows Users To View YouTube Videos Without Exiting The App

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

Elderly People Diagnosed With COVID Earlier Are More Prone To Reinfection: Study

NewsGram Desk - 0
Most people who had Covid-19 are protected from catching it again for at least six months, but elderly patients are more prone to reinfection,...
Read more
Business

What Fitness Level Do You Need To Be On To Hold An HGV License?

NewsGram Desk - 0
According to the law, There are certain medical requirements as to how is allowed to drive a heavy goods vehicle. These medical requirements exist...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Consuming Guava Roots Is Said To Be Beneficial For Diabetes

NewsGram Desk - 0
Guava comes packed with many health benefits and now its roots are said to be beneficial in fighting diabetes. A research scholar of the...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Elderly People Diagnosed With COVID Earlier Are More Prone To Reinfection: Study

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Most people who had Covid-19 are protected from catching it again for at least six months, but elderly patients are more prone to reinfection,...
Read more

What Fitness Level Do You Need To Be On To Hold An HGV License?

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
According to the law, There are certain medical requirements as to how is allowed to drive a heavy goods vehicle. These medical requirements exist...
Read more

Consuming Guava Roots Is Said To Be Beneficial For Diabetes

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Guava comes packed with many health benefits and now its roots are said to be beneficial in fighting diabetes. A research scholar of the...
Read more

Killing Of 6 Asian American Women Propels Debate Over Hate Crimes

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
In the killings of eight people at three spas in the Atlanta metropolitan area on Tuesday, police quickly found a suspect. Twenty-one-year-old Robert Aaron...
Read more

PETA Demands Sexual Assault On Animals To Be A Cognizable Offense

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Reiterating the demand of including sexual assault on animals as a cognizable offense in the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (PCA) Act, 1990, the...
Read more

FB Developed Wrist Based Wearable Which Translates Neuro Signals Into Action

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Facebook has developed a prototype of a wrist-based wearable for augmented reality (AR) that won't force users to choose between interacting with devices and...
Read more

Parental Burnout Is Worse In Western Countries

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Individualistic Western countries, which on average have fewer children, are the most affected by parental burnout, says a new study for which hundreds of...
Read more

Sini Panicker: Decoding Sita Into A #MeToo Inspired Voice

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
When Indian American writer Sini Panicker, a trained chemist who is a heroin profiler for the US government, began her research into the Ramayana...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

NewsGram Desk on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
NewsGram Desk on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
마카오 갤럭시 카지노 후기 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
sm 카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
엠 카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
شركة تحسين محركات البحث seo on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
메리트 카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Mahalia Considine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
sm 카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada