Friday, August 14, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Entertainment Bollywood Interview Sukhwinder Singh Believes Consistency Works Well
EntertainmentBollywood InterviewLead Story

Sukhwinder Singh Believes Consistency Works Well

Being slow and steady is the best: Singer Sukhwinder Singh

0
Sukhwinder Singh
Sukhwinder Singh feels that being "slow and steady" is the best way to live. Wikimedia commons

Sukhwinder Singh feels that being “slow and steady” is the best way to live. The Bollywood singer, who has lent his voice for an anthem song “Darr Ke Aage Jeet Hai” released by beverage brand Mountain Dew on the occasion of Independence Day, says “consistency” is what has helped him through the lockdown period.

“Consistency does work very well. Live with consistency and efficiency. I have come to know that slow and steady is the best. Action and relaxation is the best way to live. I do that. When I go for recording or concerts, I come to action. When I go back home, I do not do any kind of activity. I completely relax. I prepare myself for action,” Singh told IANSlife in an interview.

“I’m consistent and have been since I was a child. For three years, 2007-2009, I sang only seven songs but that didn’t upset me. Four of the seven songs got Filmfare awards. People used to say that this was the reason why I was relaxed. But it was not true. This quality of mine has worked well for me during this lockdown,” he revealed.

The ‘Chhaiyya Chhaiyya’ singer adds, “Being in tension all day, giving attention to everything that is happening, thinking about whose songs are working, questioning why my song didn’t work; that’s not healthy. Our film industry is not a one man show. We have so many talented people, who are passionate like me.”

Sukhwinder Singh
Sukhwinder Singh feels that being “slow and steady” is the best way to live. Pixabay

He added: “The only thing that bothered me was thinking about the people who were homeless. People used to ask me why I don’t help them like others are doing. My reply to them was ‘may be I didn’t click pictures’. I did what I could have done. The lockdown came as an accident, if this year I won’t do 50-100 shows, my music will not go away from me. I won’t forget my music. I must take care of myself.”

Also Read: Over 200 Singers Come Together for a Song Dedicated to Indian Citizens

Speaking about the song, the Bollywood hitmaker said: “What I love the most about this track is the great energy it has. The tagline is very strong and fruitful. ‘Darr’ (fear) is like two sides of a coin. We always think about how we will succeed if we get scared. But when you get to know that you can overcome your fear to become a winner, we will invest ourselves into it. I must appreciate Ram Sampath, the composer who combined his score with the song ‘Yeh Desh Hai Veer Jawano Ka’ from the movie ‘Naya Daur’. It is fantastic. I am very excited about this anthem. Mountain Dew has done something memorable for the country. I truly appreciate this.” (IANS)

Previous articleDumping: Threat To Survival Of Domestic Newsprint Industry
Next articleDoctors Estimated 3 Folds Rise in Deaths of Patients During Lockdown Due to “Waitlist Mortality”

RELATED ARTICLES

Education

Here’s How an Online Training Helped me Land my Dream Job

NewsGram Desk - 0
About the Author: Apurva Bhalerao is a postgraduate in Mechatronics. She joined Internshala Trainings for Internet of Things training. She shares how an online...
Read more
Education

Internships for Students With Good People Skills

NewsGram Desk - 0
College students, especially the first and second year ones, often hesitate to apply to internships for the reason that they don’t have any job-specific...
Read more
Health & Fitness

73% Females in Rajasthan Facing Issues in Procuring Sanitary Napkins During Lockdown

NewsGram Desk - 0
Seven of every 10 adolescent females, nearly 73 per cent, in Rajasthan say they have had a problem procuring sanitary pads during lockdown in...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

18,953FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,780FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Here’s How an Online Training Helped me Land my Dream Job

Education NewsGram Desk - 0
About the Author: Apurva Bhalerao is a postgraduate in Mechatronics. She joined Internshala Trainings for Internet of Things training. She shares how an online...
Read more

Internships for Students With Good People Skills

Education NewsGram Desk - 0
College students, especially the first and second year ones, often hesitate to apply to internships for the reason that they don’t have any job-specific...
Read more

73% Females in Rajasthan Facing Issues in Procuring Sanitary Napkins During Lockdown

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Seven of every 10 adolescent females, nearly 73 per cent, in Rajasthan say they have had a problem procuring sanitary pads during lockdown in...
Read more

I Believe Dance is like Talking Without Speaking: Govinda

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Actor Govinda sees dancing more like talking, sans words. "I believe that dance is more like talking without having to actually speak or use words....
Read more

Google Search to Provide you With Necessary Information About Floods in India

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Google is already sending public alerts to people hit by flooding in India and users in India can now use Search to simply enter...
Read more

Yoga Improves Symptoms of Generalised Anxiety Disorder: Researchers

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have suggested that yoga improves symptoms of generalised anxiety disorder, a condition with chronic nervousness and worry, suggesting the popular practice may be...
Read more

Young Women More Stressed Than Men During Lockdown: Survey

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
A recent survey on the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on people between 10 and 24 years in UP, Bihar and Rajasthan has revealed...
Read more

Doctors Estimated 3 Folds Rise in Deaths of Patients During Lockdown Due to “Waitlist Mortality”

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
By Ashish Srivastava The nationwide lockdown imposed from March 24 has affected services across sectors, and key areas of medical care were also not left...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

ปั้มไลค์ on Health
ปั้มไลค์ on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ABIM on How Hinduism as a Religion becomes the epitome of Religious Tolerance? Find Out!
ปั้มไลค์ on Gymnast Dipa Karmakar aims to knock off World Champion Simone Biles off her pedestal in Vault
CharliePeters on No Crops Damaged, Locust Control Operations on Full Swing: Centre
Vaishali on The World Looks Up To India and Modi’s response to Covid-19, commends C’wealth Secy-Gen
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Harris on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: [email protected]

STAY CONNECTED

18,953FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,780FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada