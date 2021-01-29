Friday, January 29, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Business Survey: Indian Private Sector Must Come Forward For Fostering Innovation
BusinessLead Story

Survey: Indian Private Sector Must Come Forward For Fostering Innovation

The private sector must come forward when it comes to fostering innovation

0
innovation
India needs greater thrust on innovation. Pixabay

If India wants to become the third-largest economy in the world, the private sector must come forward when it comes to fostering innovation, as there is a dire need for boosting business sector contribution for Gross domestic expenditure on R&D (GERD) from the current 37 percent to close to 68 percent, the Economic Survey 2020-21 suggested on Friday. The Survey called for scaling up of business sector contribution to R&D by more than 50 percent.

“For India to become an innovation leader, its residents’ share in total patents applications filed in the country must rise from the current level of 36 percent, at a CAGR of 9.8 percent to reach the top 10 economies by 2030,” it noted.

Follow NewsGram on LinkedIn to know what’s happening around the world

The country should also focus on certain key areas for boosting innovation like the ease of resolving insolvency, ease of starting up a business, political and operational stability, and regulatory quality cost of redundancies that affect businesses. The Survey emphasized that India needs greater thrust on innovation to catapult itself to a higher growth trajectory.

innovation
India entered the top 50 innovating countries for the first time in 2020. Pixabay

“This requires boosting gross expenditure on R&D from 0.7 percent of GDP currently to at least the average level of Gross domestic expenditure on R&D (GERD) in other 10 economies of over two percent,” the survey noted.

ALSO READ: 2021 Will Drive The Next Level Of Innovation Across Sectors

India entered the top 50 innovating countries for the first time in 2020 since the inception of the “Global Innovation Index” in 2007, by improving its rank from 81 in 2015 to 48 in 2020. The country today ranks first in central and south Asia, and third among lower-middle-income group economies. However, said the Survey, India’s innovation ranking is much lower than expected for its level of access to equity capital.

It stated that the government sector contributes a disproportionately large share in total GERD at three times the average of other large economies. “However, the business sector’s contribution to GERD is among the lowest in India”. The business sector’s contribution to total R&D personnel and researchers also lags behind that in other large economies. (IANS)

Previous articleMartyrs’ Day 2021: Here’s Why “Shaheed Diwas” is Observed!
Next articleResearchers Identified Novel Gene Variant Linked To Stroke

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

Cross Country Road Trip Tips For Traveling Across The USA

NewsGram Desk - 0
BY ARINA COLEMAN Believe it or not, the classic American road trip is not a thing of the past. More and more Americans than ever...
Read more
finance

Economic Survey: India Requires An Active, Counter-Cyclical Fiscal Policy

NewsGram Desk - 0
India requires an active fiscal policy that will ensure accrual of overall benefits from the Centre's seminal economic reforms, said Economic Survey 2020-21 on...
Read more
India

Survey: Access To Bare Necessities Has Improved Across The Country

NewsGram Desk - 0
Access to bare necessities has improved across the country and is highest in Kerala, Punjab, Haryana, and Gujarat, while it is lowest in Odisha,...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Cross Country Road Trip Tips For Traveling Across The USA

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
BY ARINA COLEMAN Believe it or not, the classic American road trip is not a thing of the past. More and more Americans than ever...
Read more

Economic Survey: India Requires An Active, Counter-Cyclical Fiscal Policy

finance NewsGram Desk - 0
India requires an active fiscal policy that will ensure accrual of overall benefits from the Centre's seminal economic reforms, said Economic Survey 2020-21 on...
Read more

Survey: Access To Bare Necessities Has Improved Across The Country

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Access to bare necessities has improved across the country and is highest in Kerala, Punjab, Haryana, and Gujarat, while it is lowest in Odisha,...
Read more

Need For Higher Public Spending on Accessible and Affordable Healthcare in India

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The Union Finance Ministry on Friday pressed on the need for higher public spending on healthcare, its accessibility and affordability. As health is a state...
Read more

Obesity Promotes The Growth of Alzheimer’s Disease, Says Study

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Being overweight is an additional burden on brain health and it may exacerbate Alzheimer's disease, a new study suggests. The study revealed that obesity may...
Read more

High Risk Of Death For To Be Mothers Due To Covid

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Women, take note. Contracting Covid-19 while expecting a baby can have deadly consequences, a new study suggests. The findings suggested that the Covid-19 mortality rate...
Read more

Key Data Learning Lessons For Indian Firms

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
As enterprises struggle to understand the importance of data lifecycle were destructing the data is equally important to archiving or retaining it in the...
Read more

Music Labels Are Non- Mandatory: Kumar Sanu

Bollywood Interview Admin1 - 0
Veteran Bollywood singer Kumar Sanu is of the opinion that while big music labels can play a vital role in playback singing, their support...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

http://www.Bam.ssru.ac.th on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
cheap flights on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Dominoqq Online on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노계열 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
game terbaik ps vita on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
kunjungi situs ini on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Julius on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
모바일카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Morris on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
eskişehir escort on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada