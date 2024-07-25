Typhoon affects Taiwan’s annual war games

Taiwan’s annual war:- A powerful typhoon on a path toward Taiwan has forced the island to curtail its annual war games.

Taiwan’s weather administration says Typhoon Gaemi is expected to make landfall sometime Wednesday on the island’s northeastern coast, producing strong winds and heavy rainfall.

Defense Ministry spokesman Sun Li-fang told reporters that “the impact of the typhoon” on the east coast has prompted the military to cancel some air and sea exercises.

This year’s Han Kuang war games are being staged as China increases its military pressure on Taiwan, which considers the democratically governed island a breakaway province of the mainland. Beijing is especially angered over the election of President Lai Ching-te of the staunchly pro-independence Democratic Progressive Party. VOA/SP