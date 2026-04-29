DMK set to return to power in Tamil Nadu, indicate exit polls

A voter turnout of 85.10 per cent was recorded, reflecting strong public participation in what was largely seen as a four-cornered contest between the DMK-led front, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK)-led alliance, actor C. Joseph Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), and the Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK).