Tamil Nadu Mourns as 39 Killed in Stampede at Vijay’s Political Rally
Key Points:
At least 39 people, including women and children, were killed and more than 50 injured
The stampede was triggered by overcrowding and lack of proper crowd management
The Tamil Nadu government has announced a judicial probe to investigate lapses
At least 39 people, including nine children and 16 women, lost their lives and more than 50 were injured in a stampede during actor-turned-politician Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu, on the evening of Saturday, September 27, 2025, officials confirmed on Sunday. The death toll may rise further as several of the injured are in critical condition.
The public meeting took place at Velusamypuram in Karur, where party president and actor Vijay was addressing supporters. Police and local officials said the tragedy occurred when thousands of people crowded the narrow approach roads leading to the venue around 7.20 p.m. As the crowd grew denser, the space became dangerously congested. Eyewitnesses said people began fainting and stumbling, triggering panic and a stampede in which many were trampled before rescue teams could arrive.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin rushed to Karur late on the same day to console grieving families and meet the injured at Karur Medical College Hospital. The state government announced compensation of 10 lakh and set up a one-member judicial commission headed by retired Madras High Court judge Justice Jagadeesan to investigate the incident and identify safety lapses.
Concerns have already been raised about whether the rally was held in an area too narrow for such a large gathering. Police said TVK’s request for permission estimated a crowd of 10,000, but far more people turned up. A local TVK organiser has been booked by Karur police, while further action against Vijay will depend on the findings of the judicial inquiry, CM Stalin said.
TVK chief Vijay expressed grief and shock over the tragedy, saying he was heartbroken by the deaths and injuries. Sharing his anguish on X, he wrote: “My heart is shattered; I am writhing in unbearable, indescribable pain and sorrow that words cannot express. I extend my deepest condolences and sympathies to the families of my dear brothers and sisters who lost their lives in Karur. I pray for the swift recovery of those receiving treatment in the hospital.”
Emergency teams were deployed immediately after the incident. Additional ambulances were rushed to the venue, and rescue workers continued efforts through the night. Political leaders across party lines expressed condolences as the state reeled from one of its worst crowd disasters in recent years.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu, Vice-President C.P. Radhakrishnan, and leaders including Rajnath Singh, Rahul Gandhi, Kamal Haasan, and Rajinikanth expressed sorrow over the tragedy. Opposition parties criticised the government and police for failing to ensure proper crowd management and safety arrangements, pointing to overcrowding and poor planning.
PM Modi also conveyed his condolences, saying: “My thoughts are with the families who have lost their loved ones. Wishing strength to them in this difficult time and praying for a swift recovery to all those injured.”
Tamil Nadu Opposition leader and AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami visited the families of those who died in the tragic stampede during TVK chief Vijay’s rally in Karur. After consoling the bereaved at Karur Government Hospital, he sharply criticised the lack of proper safety arrangements at the event, highlighting how overcrowding and inadequate management contributed to the disaster.
Palaniswami also accused the DMK government of unequal treatment in providing security for political events. He claimed that police protection for opposition rallies is often insufficient, whereas ruling party gatherings receive tight security. “Even during my own campaign events, full security was not provided. Proper arrangements could have prevented these deaths,” he said, stressing the need for accountability and better planning for large public gatherings.
With inputs from IANS
[Rh/VP]
