Tamil Nadu Mourns as 39 Killed in Stampede at Vijay’s Political Rally

At least 39 people, including nine children and 16 women, lost their lives and more than 50 were injured in a stampede during actor-turned-politician Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu, on the evening of Saturday, September 27, 2025, officials confirmed on Sunday. The death toll may rise further as several of the injured are in critical condition.

The public meeting took place at Velusamypuram in Karur, where party president and actor Vijay was addressing supporters. Police and local officials said the tragedy occurred when thousands of people crowded the narrow approach roads leading to the venue around 7.20 p.m. As the crowd grew denser, the space became dangerously congested. Eyewitnesses said people began fainting and stumbling, triggering panic and a stampede in which many were trampled before rescue teams could arrive.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin rushed to Karur late on the same day to console grieving families and meet the injured at Karur Medical College Hospital. The state government announced compensation of 10 lakh and set up a one-member judicial commission headed by retired Madras High Court judge Justice Jagadeesan to investigate the incident and identify safety lapses.