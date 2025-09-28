Karur stampede: Vijay announces Rs 20 lakh compensation for victims’ families

Recalling the warmth of the supporters he had met along the way, the TVK chief said, “This is an irreparable loss for us. No words can comfort such pain. But as one among you, I will stand by your side and extend Rs 20 lakh to each bereaved family and Rs 2 lakh to those under treatment.”

He also assured that TVK would provide all needed assistance to the injured and prayed for their recovery.

The stampede reportedly began after hours of waiting in the sweltering heat for Vijay’s arrival; thousands had crowded into narrow approach roads well before the scheduled meeting.

When the lights reportedly went out and the crowd began surging, many were crushed or suffocated before rescue teams intervened. Ambulances rushed the injured to the Government Medical College Hospital and private facilities nearby, but several were declared dead on arrival.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, who air-dashed to Tiruchi and reached Karur overnight, visited survivors and grieving families in hospital wards.