BJP’s K. Annamalai Alleges Senthur Karthi from DMK Was Involved in Kidnapping a Mother, Daughter and Issuing Threats in a Salem Land Dispute Case

K. Annamalai accused a DMK leader of involvement in an alleged kidnapping, obscene photography, and threats linked to a land dispute in Salem.
The BJP worker criticized the ruling DMK, calling the incident shameful and raising concerns about safety under the current regime.
The controversy comes ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, intensifying political tensions between major parties.
K. Annamalai, a worker of the Bharatiya Janata Party, in a post on X published on March 21, 2026, alleged that a local Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader was involved in taking obscene images of a mother and daughter and threatening them over a land dispute. The BJP leader also shared the image of the accused and said that the “evil force” of the DMK needs to be rejected by the people.
According to the post, the incident took place in the Annathanapatti area of Salem, and the leader allegedly involved is Senthur Karthi. In his post, Annamalai wrote, “A man named Senthur Karthi, who is the DMK Kondalambatti area secretary, and his friend kidnapped a mother and her daughter, took obscene photos of them, and threatened them over a land dispute.”
He termed the act shameful and alleged that such actions by members of a ruling party are deeply concerning. He said, “It is shameful that the ruling party has taken obscene photos and threatened women and children under the guise of political influence.” He further added that “the safety of women and children has become a question mark under the DMK regime is because of such anti-social elements” holding influential positions within the party.
Annamalai also alleged that such anti-social activities by DMK members have been increasing to an inhumane level. He stated that the time has come for the people of Tamil Nadu to reject what he described as a social evil threatening peace and public safety. He urged authorities to act, saying, “I urge the Tamil Nadu Police to take strict legal action against these anti-social elements and ensure full justice for the victims.”
The post drew mixed reactions online, with some users condemning the alleged act and others expressing political support. One user commented, “The Salem incident is a brutality that insults humanity itself. If the safety of women and children is not ensured, governance is meaningless. Strict action must be taken against the perpetrators, and swift justice provided to the victims. Political protection should not exist for anyone.” Another wrote, “Dawn for Tamil Nadu may come in May, and to ensure peace prevails in the country, the DMK regime must be eradicated root and branch…”
The incident comes ahead of the upcoming Tamil Nadu elections. The Election Commission of India, on March 15, 2026, announced the schedule for elections in four states and one Union Territory. Tamil Nadu is among them, with polling scheduled for April 23, 2026, and counting set for May 4, 2026.
The elections in the state will feature major regional parties such as the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), along with the newly formed party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), launched by actor Vijay. National parties like the BJP and Congress will also be in the fray. The entry of TVK has generated significant interest, with observers watching closely to see whether it will emerge as a strong contender or influence the existing vote dynamics.
[VP]
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