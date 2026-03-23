BJP’s K. Annamalai Alleges Senthur Karthi from DMK Was Involved in Kidnapping a Mother, Daughter and Issuing Threats in a Salem Land Dispute Case

He termed the act shameful and alleged that such actions by members of a ruling party are deeply concerning. He said, “It is shameful that the ruling party has taken obscene photos and threatened women and children under the guise of political influence.” He further added that “the safety of women and children has become a question mark under the DMK regime is because of such anti-social elements” holding influential positions within the party.

Annamalai also alleged that such anti-social activities by DMK members have been increasing to an inhumane level. He stated that the time has come for the people of Tamil Nadu to reject what he described as a social evil threatening peace and public safety. He urged authorities to act, saying, “I urge the Tamil Nadu Police to take strict legal action against these anti-social elements and ensure full justice for the victims.”

The post drew mixed reactions online, with some users condemning the alleged act and others expressing political support. One user commented, “The Salem incident is a brutality that insults humanity itself. If the safety of women and children is not ensured, governance is meaningless. Strict action must be taken against the perpetrators, and swift justice provided to the victims. Political protection should not exist for anyone.” Another wrote, “Dawn for Tamil Nadu may come in May, and to ensure peace prevails in the country, the DMK regime must be eradicated root and branch…”