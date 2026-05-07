Is a DMK-AIADMK Alliance on the Cards Amid Tamil Nadu Government Formation Uncertainty?

Tamil Nadu’s post-poll landscape has taken an unexpected turn as bitter rivals DMK and AIADMK quietly explore a contingency alliance if Vijay’s TVK fails to prove a majority. With TVK stuck at 108 seats and the Governor demanding documentary proof of support from 117 MLAs, talks centre on AIADMK forming a government with DMK’s outside backing and smaller parties’ support.

A new possibility of a political alliance emerged forth in Tamil Nadu on the night of late Wednesday, 6th April, 2026— one that would have seemed like a far-fetched idea just a day ago. Leaders of the rival Dravidian parties, DMK and AIADMK, are allegedly exploring a backup political alliance in case the actor-turned-politician Vijay’s TVK fails to secure a majority, as per a report by the Indian Express.

Sources from both parties indicated that one option under discussion is for the AIADMK to form the government with outside support from the DMK, along with gaining backing from smaller parties. “Nothing has formally happened yet. But conversations among leaders and internal meetings across camps suggest that this possibility is no longer just theoretical,” sources have stated.

See also: Will Vijay Become the Next MGR?

The latest twist in Tamil Nadu’s post-election political ground emerged after Vijay’s prospects of becoming the next Chief Minister hit an unexpected hurdle. Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Arlekar insisted that the TVK must submit documentary proof of majority support before he invites the party to form the government. This development also highlighted the deep reluctance within the state’s political establishment to accept a Congress-backed Vijay government. The Congress had earlier broken its long-standing alliance with the DMK to extend the support of its five MLAs to the TVK.

The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) surpassed all expectations in Tamil Nadu’s assembly election. The poll result declared that the political party scored a clear majority in the elections. However, the Vijay-led party fell just a few seats short of reaching the half-way mark in the state, which is necessary for forming a government in the state. TVK won 108 seats in the assembly elections, while the majority mark of 118 remained just out of reach for the newly-minted party. In contrast, the DMK won 59 seats and the AIADMK 47, giving them a combined strength of 106.

As of late, the major consensus within the TVK was that Vijay would be sworn in as the state’s chief minister, while having some grace period to prove his party’s majority in the assembly floor However, the Governor’s firm stand compelled the Dravidian rivals into action. “The first move came from AIADMK, and DMK did not reject it instantly,” sources said.

See also: TN: Stalin accepts verdict, vows strong Opposition as Vijay's TVK emerges front runner

The recent political developments in Tamil Nadu have shown strong resistance from several parties to a Congress-backed TVK government. After Congress broke its alliance with the DMK and offered support of its five MLAs to Vijay’s party, other parties such as PMK, VCK, and AMMK started distancing themselves. Senior DMK leaders expressed displeasure over the Congress decision. One leader recalled Rahul Gandhi telling Stalin on phone, “I am with you, brother.”

With doubts still remaining over TVK’s numbers, political activity increased on Wednesday night. Around 50 AIADMK MLAs were moved to a resort in Puducherry for discussions and planning. The DMK and AIADMK are now exploring a possible arrangement, if Vijay fails to prove his majority, the AIADMK would form the government with Edappadi K Palaniswami as Chief Minister, with outside support from the DMK and other smaller parties.

Governor Rajendra Arlekar has made it clear that the TVK must provide documentary proof of support from at least 117 MLAs before he invites them to form the government. This has delayed TVK’s plans for a quick swearing-in ceremony. Discussions between the parties are still ongoing and no final decision has been taken as of yet.