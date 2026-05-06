What Lies Ahead for Vijay’s TVK: Alliance With INC or AIADMK?

With the assembly election results now announced, Tamil Nadu has emerged as the centre of attention, with all eyes focused on the state due to the highly publicised candidate from Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, Vijay, also known as Thalapathy Vijay.

The newly formed party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), witnessed one of the greatest victories by securing 108 seats in Tamil Nadu, defeating veteran political parties Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK).

With just 10 seats needed to form the government, one of the most anticipated questions is: who will TVK form an alliance with?

See Also: Will Vijay Become the Next MGR?

Amid the ongoing celebratory mood among Vijay’s supporters, parties have come forward to extend their support to TVK to help it cross the majority mark of 118 seats. M. K. Stalin’s DMK-led SPA alliance secured 73 seats, whereas Edappadi K. Palaniswami’s AIADMK+ won 53 seats in the 2026 election.

TVK, founded in 2024, became the single largest party, reshaping the political landscape of the region by winning the election without any alliance support. As of now, Indian National Congress, which is part of DMK’s SPA alliance, has come forward to extend its support to the actor-turned-politician.

As cited by NDTV, INC has reportedly decided to support Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) after its landslide victory. Congress MP Sasikanth Senthil told NDTV that the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee has been authorised to support TVK.

Sources say that Congress is reportedly expecting two ministerial posts in the TVK government and has also demanded that the newly formed party should not join hands with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) or its allies, including the AIADMK.

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam-led SPA won 159 seats, defeating the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam-led National Democratic Alliance, which won 75 seats.