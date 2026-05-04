Will Vijay Become the Next MGR?

With the lingering question of what lies ahead for the people of Tamil Nadu, the state has entered the final phase of its assembly election. As per early trends at 12 p.m., the newly formed party led by actor-turned-politician Vijay, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), is leading with 109 seats, while Edappadi K. Palaniswami’s AIADMK and M.K. Stalin’s DMK trail behind with 72 and 52 seats, respectively.

The internet has reacted to the people’s beloved actor leading in the Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026, with X users calling him a “powerful driving force of Tamil Nadu.”

However, this is not the first time an actor has stepped into the arena of politics and eventually become a part of history itself. Long before Vijay formed his own political party, his predecessors had already embarked on a journey to reshape the land of Tamizhargal (Tamil-speaking people) decades ago.

See Also: Vijay’s Entry in Tamil Nadu Elections 2026 to Reshape Fate of Dravidian Parties; TVK’s Electoral Success Likely Limited, Possible Kingmaker Not King