Will Vijay Become the Next MGR?

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With the lingering question of what lies ahead for the people of Tamil Nadu, the state has entered the final phase of its assembly election. As per early trends at 12 p.m., the newly formed party led by actor-turned-politician Vijay, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), is leading with 109 seats, while Edappadi K. Palaniswami’s AIADMK and M.K. Stalin’s DMK trail behind with 72 and 52 seats, respectively.
The internet has reacted to the people’s beloved actor leading in the Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026, with X users calling him a “powerful driving force of Tamil Nadu.”
However, this is not the first time an actor has stepped into the arena of politics and eventually become a part of history itself. Long before Vijay formed his own political party, his predecessors had already embarked on a journey to reshape the land of Tamizhargal (Tamil-speaking people) decades ago.
See Also: Vijay’s Entry in Tamil Nadu Elections 2026 to Reshape Fate of Dravidian Parties; TVK’s Electoral Success Likely Limited, Possible Kingmaker Not King
M.K. Stalin’s father, M. Karunanidhi, took on the mantle of president of the DMK after its founder, C.N. Annadurai, died in 1969. Karunanidhi had served as a screenwriter in the Tamil film industry, much like his associate M.G. Ramachandran, who was an actor.
MGR later founded the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) in 1972, just four years before becoming the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu in the 1977 assembly election. MGR, also known as “Makkal Thilagam,” remained in power until his demise in 1987.
The 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly election has consistently raised the question of whether the state will embark on a new political journey with Vijay’s entry into politics.
With a massive fan following, Vijay has several blockbusters to his credit, such as Jana Nayaghan (2026), Ghilli (2004), Theri (2016), Mersal (2017), and Kaththi (2014). As counting continues on May 4, 2026, polling agencies like Axis My India have speculated that the Jana Nayaghan actor is expected to secure around 120 seats, defeating the ruling DMK. Several users on social media have stated that Vijay is the MGR of the current generation.
Vijay formed TVK on February 2, 2024, and later announced that he will contest from the Trichy East and Perambur constituencies in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly election.
The 51-year-old actor stated that TVK’s core principle is to pursue “people-centric politics.” The official website of TVK states, “Driven by the core vision that everyone deserves everything, Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam works to advance people-centric politics—for the people, with the people, as one among the people. Be a part of this movement—join the party today and make your contribution count.”
Vijay is the third actor-turned-politician after MGR and Jayalalithaa. MGR served as Tamil Nadu’s leader for three terms from 1977 to 1987, whereas AIADMK’s Jayalalithaa, also known as “Amma,” served as Chief Minister for six terms. She died in 2016, becoming the first female Chief Minister to die in office.