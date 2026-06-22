Suspected Ammonia Gas Leak in Tamil Nadu Seafood Facility Leaves 2 dead, 67 Hospitalized

TWO PEOPLE HAVE BEEN CONFIRMED DEAD and around 67 hospitalized due to an alleged gas leak incident that took place at a private shrimp treatment and export facility in Tamil Nadu’s Tiruvallur district. On Sunday, June 21, 2026, at the Peter & Paul Seafood Export Company in Kannigaipair village, a major ammonia gas leak happened after a coolant used to store shrimp leaked.

The two deceased — who were migrant women from Odisha — have been identified as 19-year-old Jumani Juwang and Malothi, daughter of Biro. As per the Tiruvallur District Collectorate's Public Relations Office, both the women were employed at the seafood processing facility where the gas leak occurred.

After the leak incident was reported, the National Disaster Response Force's (NDRF) 4th Battalion headquarters in Arakkonam was immediately informed and deployed to respond to the emergency situation.

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R. Kumar, Minister of Artificial Intelligence, Information Technology, and Digital Services, Tamil Nadu. stated that leaked coolant affected 60 women and four men, many of whom complained of having breathing problems afterwards.

Most of the affected individuals were migrant workers hailing from nearby districts and other states such as Odisha, Jharkhand, and Bihar.

Earlier, police authorities said that the death toll stood at 7, which was later confirmed to be 2 after an official release by the CMO and Health Minister KG Arunraj.

Tiruvallaur District Collector S. Kavitha says that 46 affected individuals are being treated at Vels Hospital, and 21 at Venkateshwara Hospital. In addition, nine of the most critically ill patients have since been mobilised via ambulances to the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital in Chennai.

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CM Vijay takes charge

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay has taken cognizance of the tragic incident and announced a monetary compensation of Rs. 2 lakhs for the families of the deceased. Further, he has directed R. Kumar and monitoring officer KP Karthikeyan to coordinate with the district collector and her administration to provide the best possible care to those affected.

The Chief Minister has also constituted a three-member committee to investigate the ammonia gas leak incident. The panel, comprising the Director of Industrial Safety and Health, the Member Secretary of the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board, and the Additional Director of Public Health, has been directed to submit an interim report within 24 hours and a detailed report within three days.

An FIR has been registered in the police station in relation to this case, and the two owners of the treatment slash export facilities have been summoned for questioning as investigation remains underway.