Hazardous Oleum Gas Leak at Maharashtra’s Palghar Chemical Plant Causes Panic Among Locals and Workers; 2,600 Evacuated

On 2 March 2026, Maharashtra’s Palghar district witnessed immense panic among residents following a dangerous gas leak at a chemical plant unit. The hazardous oleum gas, also known as fuming sulphuric acid, spread across the district due to strong winds, ultimately leading to the evacuation of 2,600 people.

According to The Hindu, around 1,600 of those evacuated from the affected region were students, and some reportedly experienced minor irritation in their eyes.

The gas leak reportedly spread across a five-kilometre radius of the chemical unit in the Boisar MIDC (Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation) locality near Mumbai, Maharashtra. The leak occurred at around 2 pm after thick white fumes, resembling fog, emerged from a unit of Bhagera Industries Ltd.

The oleum gas spread due to high wind speeds and covered a vast area within a short period of time, causing panic and distress among locals and workers.