Hazardous Oleum Gas Leak at Maharashtra’s Palghar Chemical Plant Causes Panic Among Locals and Workers; 2,600 Evacuated
Key Points:
A hazardous oleum gas leak at a chemical plant in Palghar, Maharashtra, led to the evacuation of 2,600 people, including around 1,600 students.
The gas spread rapidly due to strong winds, covering a five-kilometre radius and causing panic among locals and workers.
Authorities activated a disaster management plan, and affected individuals with minor eye irritation are receiving medical treatment.
On 2 March 2026, Maharashtra’s Palghar district witnessed immense panic among residents following a dangerous gas leak at a chemical plant unit. The hazardous oleum gas, also known as fuming sulphuric acid, spread across the district due to strong winds, ultimately leading to the evacuation of 2,600 people.
According to The Hindu, around 1,600 of those evacuated from the affected region were students, and some reportedly experienced minor irritation in their eyes.
The gas leak reportedly spread across a five-kilometre radius of the chemical unit in the Boisar MIDC (Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation) locality near Mumbai, Maharashtra. The leak occurred at around 2 pm after thick white fumes, resembling fog, emerged from a unit of Bhagera Industries Ltd.
The oleum gas spread due to high wind speeds and covered a vast area within a short period of time, causing panic and distress among locals and workers.
Bhagera Industries Limited was established in 1989 in Maharashtra and is one of the leading sellers of solar panels, sulphuric acid, and industrial rollers in the country.
As per officials, the exact cause of the hazardous gas leak has not yet been discovered. Videos of the incident went viral on social media, amassing over 1 million views on X, where workers were seen running while covering their mouths with cloth. Most of them appeared to be wearing factory helmets.
Dr. Indu Rani Jakhar, the Palghar District Collector, officially stated that following the gas leak, authorities initiated the disaster management plan to curb damage and prevent the situation from escalating further.
The Hindu reported that around 1,600 students were evacuated from Tarapur Vidyamandir. More than 1,000 people working at nearby industrial units were immediately moved from the affected areas. Officials also stated that more than three people who experienced minor eye irritation are receiving treatment at hospitals.
According to a report by inchem.org, prolonged contact with fuming sulphuric acid can affect the skin and lungs. Oleum is an essential component widely used in several manufacturing processes. When oleum gas comes into contact with air, it can produce sulfur trioxide fumes that play a vital role in the chemical, pharmaceutical, and petrochemical industries.
In a statement released by the district administration, Jakhar said that after news of the gas leak broke, the “local administration, fire brigade, police department, and disaster management machinery” immediately rushed to the spot of the incident.
District Superintendent of Police (DSP) Yatish Deshmukh asked locals and workers not to panic. He further urged citizens not to spread false information that could create further distress. Officials have stated that the situation is under close watch.
