DMK Leader Udhayanidhi Stalin Arrested Over 'Misogynist' Remarks, Later Released on Bail By Madras High Court

By Gopal Ram Tripathi

TAMIL NADU'S LEADER of the Opposition and DMK youth wing leader Udhayanidhi Stalin was arrested on Tuesday, August 4, 2026. The arrest followed a complaint filed by a TVK women's wing office-bearer named Bairavi Sankar, who accused him of making a derogatory and misogynist remark during a public speech in Thanjavur a day earlier. Police from the Thanjavur Town East station arrested him from his residence in Neelangarai, Chennai, and took him by road to Thanjavur. He was questioned for close to 90 minutes at the Sengipatti police station and was later released on station bail that night, following an order from the Madras High Court. Both DMK and TVK workers held protests across the state over the incident, with each side taking opposing views on the matter.

See Also: Madras HC Orders Udhayanidhi Stalin’s Release After Questioning

What the Complaint Says and How Stalin Responded

According to the complaint, Stalin made a highly inappropriate and vulgar remark referring to Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay and a well-known film actor during his speech in Thanjavur on August 3. Based on this complaint, police registered a case against him under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. These included charges of criminal conspiracy, insulting the modesty of a woman, provoking a riot, promoting enmity between groups, using obscene words in public, criminal intimidation, and intentional insult meant to disturb public peace. He was also booked under a section of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act, and under the Information Technology Act, since the complainant said a video clip of his speech had been shared by the DMK's IT wing on social media. The FIR named DMK IT wing office-bearers as well.