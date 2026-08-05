DMK Leader Udhayanidhi Stalin Arrested Over 'Misogynist' Remarks, Later Released on Bail By Madras High Court

Key Points:
DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin was arrested on August 4, 2026 over a misogynist-remark complaint, questioned for 90 minutes, and released on station bail the same night by Madras High Court order.
The FIR accuses Stalin of a vulgar remark about the CM and an actor, booking him under multiple BNS sections.
DMK workers, Stalin's wife, and senior party leaders confronted police at his residence, but despite claims of a court request to pause the arrest.
By Gopal Ram Tripathi
TAMIL NADU'S LEADER of the Opposition and DMK youth wing leader Udhayanidhi Stalin was arrested on Tuesday, August 4, 2026. The arrest followed a complaint filed by a TVK women's wing office-bearer named Bairavi Sankar, who accused him of making a derogatory and misogynist remark during a public speech in Thanjavur a day earlier. Police from the Thanjavur Town East station arrested him from his residence in Neelangarai, Chennai, and took him by road to Thanjavur. He was questioned for close to 90 minutes at the Sengipatti police station and was later released on station bail that night, following an order from the Madras High Court. Both DMK and TVK workers held protests across the state over the incident, with each side taking opposing views on the matter.
See Also: Madras HC Orders Udhayanidhi Stalin’s Release After Questioning
According to the complaint, Stalin made a highly inappropriate and vulgar remark referring to Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay and a well-known film actor during his speech in Thanjavur on August 3. Based on this complaint, police registered a case against him under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. These included charges of criminal conspiracy, insulting the modesty of a woman, provoking a riot, promoting enmity between groups, using obscene words in public, criminal intimidation, and intentional insult meant to disturb public peace. He was also booked under a section of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act, and under the Information Technology Act, since the complainant said a video clip of his speech had been shared by the DMK's IT wing on social media. The FIR named DMK IT wing office-bearers as well.
Stalin denied all the charges against him. He said he never intended to hurt anyone, particularly women, and that he did not make any remark with a hidden meaning, as alleged. According to him, his speech was taken out of context for political reasons. He also claimed that the TVK party had filed the case to shift public attention away from farmers' issues that he had been raising.
See Also: “Sanathanam, Which Separated People, Should Be Eradicated”: Udhayanidhi Stalin in First Tamil Nadu Assembly Session After 2026 Elections
The arrest led to tense scenes at multiple points during the day. In the morning, a large number of DMK workers gathered outside Stalin's Chennai residence as police arrived. His wife, Kiruthiga, and former minister Ma Subramanian argued with a senior police officer, asking that Stalin be given time before being taken to Thanjavur. Several senior DMK leaders, including party general secretary Duraimurugan and other former ministers, also arrived to show support. They told police that since the High Court had agreed to hear Stalin's anticipatory bail plea urgently, and had verbally asked police to avoid strong action, the arrest should be paused. However, the police officer present said he had not received such instructions. DMK workers then tried to block the police vehicle by sitting on the road, but police cleared the way using mild force before heading toward Thanjavur.
Later in the day, plans changed again due to a large, vocal crowd of DMK supporters near the Thanjavur South police station. As a result, Stalin was taken instead to the Sengipatti police station, about 25 kilometres before Thanjavur. When DMK workers learned of this change, they gathered outside that station too, but were kept at a distance by police. Stalin briefly stepped out of the police van, waved and smiled at his supporters, and then went inside for questioning.
Meanwhile, during the hearing of Stalin's anticipatory bail plea in the Madras High Court, the Advocate General told the court that police did not plan to send him into judicial custody and would release him on station bail after questioning. Justice G.K. Ilanthiraiyan accepted this and directed police to release Stalin by the end of the day, while asking him to cooperate with the investigation and appear for questioning whenever summoned in the future.
The arrest and swift release of Udhayanidhi Stalin turned into a major political event in Tamil Nadu, marked by protests from both DMK and TVK supporters and dramatic scenes outside police stations. While the Madras High Court has ensured his release on bail, the police investigation into the complaint is expected to continue. The episode has also triggered a wider debate on how political speeches are being interpreted, and on the responsibilities leaders carry when speaking at public rallies.
Suggested Reading: