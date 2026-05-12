“Sanathanam, Which Separated People, Should Be Eradicated”: Udhayanidhi Stalin in First Tamil Nadu Assembly Session After 2026 Elections

Udhayanidhi Stalin again sparked controversy in the Tamil Nadu Assembly by saying, “Sanathanam, which separated people, should be eradicated.”
He also criticised the new Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam government over the swearing-in ceremony, alleging that “Tamil Thai Vazhthu” was not given priority.
Udhayanidhi’s remarks revived memories of his 2023 Sanatan Dharma comments, which had triggered political backlash and were later described by the Madras High Court as “hate speech” against the Hindu community.
On Tuesday, May 12, 2026, a fresh controversy erupted in the Tamil Nadu Assembly after Udhayanidhi Stalin, DMK MLA and Leader of Opposition, once again made remarks against Sanatan Dharma. During his speech in the Assembly, reiterating a position similar to the one he made in 2023 that had triggered widespread backlash, he said, “Sanathanam, which separated people, should be eradicated.”
He made the remark during the first Assembly session following the 2026 Tamil Nadu elections. The state went to polls on April 23, 2026, and the results were declared on May 4, 2026. Actor-turned-politician Vijay’s party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, emerged as the single largest party with 108 seats. It was the first election contested by the party. After forming alliances with other parties, TVK crossed the majority mark of 118 seats and formed the government in the state.
Vijay subsequently became the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. During his address in the Assembly, Udhayanidhi raised objections regarding the order followed during the swearing-in ceremony of the new government held on May 10, 2026. He alleged that the Tamil invocation song “Tamil Thai Vazhthu” was played in the third position instead of being given priority.
He said that the incident was a mistake and should never be allowed to happen again in the Assembly, adding, “We will not permit it.” He further stated that not only inside the Assembly but at all official government events held in Tamil Nadu, “Tamil Thai Vazhthu” should always be accorded the first position.
Udhayanidhi also said that the government must ensure this tradition is never compromised and stressed the need to remain vigilant in protecting the state’s rights and traditions. In a lighter moment during his speech, he remarked, “In governance, DMK is the senior batch and we are ready to teach you,” referring to Chief Minister Vijay and Speaker Prabhakar. Vijay was also seen smiling during the exchange.
This is not the first time Udhayanidhi Stalin has faced controversy over remarks related to Sanatan Dharma. In 2023, he sparked a major political storm after comparing Sanatan Dharma to diseases such as dengue and malaria and saying it should be eradicated. Those comments led to widespread political outrage, court petitions, and criticism from several Hindu organisations and BJP leaders across the country.
He had made those remarks during a Sanatana Abolition Conference in Chennai. Earlier in January 2026, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court observed that his 2023 remarks amounted to “hate speech” against the Hindu community.
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