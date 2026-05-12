“Sanathanam, Which Separated People, Should Be Eradicated”: Udhayanidhi Stalin in First Tamil Nadu Assembly Session After 2026 Elections

Vijay subsequently became the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. During his address in the Assembly, Udhayanidhi raised objections regarding the order followed during the swearing-in ceremony of the new government held on May 10, 2026. He alleged that the Tamil invocation song “Tamil Thai Vazhthu” was played in the third position instead of being given priority.

He said that the incident was a mistake and should never be allowed to happen again in the Assembly, adding, “We will not permit it.” He further stated that not only inside the Assembly but at all official government events held in Tamil Nadu, “Tamil Thai Vazhthu” should always be accorded the first position.

Udhayanidhi also said that the government must ensure this tradition is never compromised and stressed the need to remain vigilant in protecting the state’s rights and traditions. In a lighter moment during his speech, he remarked, “In governance, DMK is the senior batch and we are ready to teach you,” referring to Chief Minister Vijay and Speaker Prabhakar. Vijay was also seen smiling during the exchange.