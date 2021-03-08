Monday, March 8, 2021
Tech Review (Realme Watch S): Affordable Yet Stylish

The realme Watch S is simply amazing with a superb battery, a big and stylish display, and a lot of health features

realme watch
The smartwatch has ‘power saving mode' to shut off features and display only time. IANS

The love for fitness and style is increasing among the millennials in the country. Keeping this in mind, popular smartphone brand realme has launched a set of smartwatches with a circular dial, a blood oxygen monitor, and a lot of other features for Indian consumers. The company has announced two new smartwatches — Watch S and S Pro — with a perfect mix of sport and style at Rs 4,999 and Rs 9,999, respectively.

Both the smartwatches feature a circular dial, a blood oxygen monitor, 100 watch faces, and a bunch of sport modes. We reviewed the realme Watch S for a few days and here’s how it fared. In terms of design, the Watch S is a styling-looking circular designed smartwatch with a 1.3-inch screen with stopwatch knobs and a thick silicone band.

Follow NewsGram on LinkedIn to know what’s happening around the world.

The screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3 and it also supports auto-brightness. So, you will not have to suffer looking at your smartwatch under direct sunlight. Instead of a square dial, realme Watch S features a circular dial, which offers a more traditional timepiece design. It is chunky and may look a little odd on thinner wrists. But, the overall design and look of the smartwatch are outstanding if you compare it with its rivals in the same affordable price bracket.

One thing that may interest you is that it comes with slim bezels and an aluminum case, and that makes the device look more attractive. The watch is light and comfortable as it features a 47mm case, which is 12mm thick and weighs 48g. It also comes with a 22mm silicone strap that can easily be interchanged depending on the user’s preference.

realme watch
The watch is light and comfortable. IANS

In terms of battery, the smartphone simply excelled as I did not charge the device since it arrived. Even after 2-3 weeks, we did not need to charge it as it still had over 50 percent battery left (on daily usage for over 10 hours). The smartwatch has ‘power saving mode’ to shut off features and display only time. Realme Watch S comes equipped with a 390mAh battery. If you’re particularly lax with charging your devices, this device may be a good option.

The smartwatch is equipped with 16 sports modes including Outdoor Run, Walk, Indoor Run, Outdoor Cycle, Aerobic Capacity, Strength Training, Football, and more. You may be a little disappointed that this smartwatch doesn’t have an in-built GPS for those outdoors walks, but it can be connected with the Link app to track when you’re walking and how far you’ve gone.

ALSO READ: Tech Review (OnePlus Band): Good Looking Fitness Band With Decent Features

The meditation app is quite interesting as it helps users with breathing exercises. The smartwatch supports Bluetooth 5.0 to connect to Android 5.0+ devices with the Realme Link app. It can be paired to your phone using the realme Link app.

Conclusion: At this price point, the realme Watch S is simply amazing with a superb battery, a big and stylish display, and a lot of health features. (IANS/SP)

