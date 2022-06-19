West is moving closer to a space war, according to Russia's space agency

Western astronautics are "heading for war", the Russian Space Agency (Roscosmos) said and claimed that the alleged collection of data for Ukraine by private Western companies proves this.

In an interview with Russia 24, Roscosmos Director Dmitry Rogozin claimed that private American companies such as Lockheed Martin, Boeing, SpaceX, and others are now tasked with "one specific goal, to ensure the collection of information in real-time, both visual, through infrared radar devices, and through conventional surveillance", RT reported.

This data is collected for the Ukrainian forces to use "for ballistic missile guidance or multiple launch rocket system operations", he was quoted as saying.

This also applies to satellite communication companies such as Starlink, the Roscosmos director added.

Asked if Russian satellites were able to monitor Ukrainian territory, Rogozin said, "of course".

Earlier this month, he claimed that private American space companies are "at best, trusted contractors of the Pentagon, at worst, agents of the Pentagon or the CIA under the guise of 'private independent companies'".

Rogozin's remarks came soon after the head of US Cyber Command, General Paul Nakasone, admitted for the first time that Washington was supporting Ukraine by conducting offensive hacking operations, RT reported.

"We've conducted a series of operations across the full spectrum; offensive, defensive, (and) information operations," he told Sky News.

Nakasone did not provide any details of these operations but claimed they are completely lawful. (AA/IANS)