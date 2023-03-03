Hyderabad man tossed into air after being hit by speeding car

A pedestrian was critically injured after a speeding car hit him, tossing him into the air before he crashed to the ground about 20 feet away.

While the accident occurred in Nagole on Thursday, its CCTV footage went viral on social media on Friday.

Jai Kumar (50), an employee with a real estate company, was walking towards his office with his eyes on his mobile phone. Seconds later, he was shocked on noticing that a car was racing towards him from the opposite direction.