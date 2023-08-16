Group of youth create havoc with racing, stunts in Hyderabad's Ananthagiri Hills

A group of youth created ruckus with car and bike racing and stunts in the suburbs of Ananthagiri Hills in Hyderabad.

With Tuesday being a holiday on the occassion of Independence Day, the group indulged in drag racing in the forest area, a popular outing place with scenic beauty and waterfalls.

Video clips of the youth doing stunts with cars and jeeps were widely circulated on social media on Wednesday.

Some youngsters were seen filming the drag race and stunts on their mobile phones.