NGT Clears ₹92,000-Crore Great Nicobar Project, Cites ‘Strategic Importance’ and Adequate Safeguards as Report Remains Confidential

NGT Findings on the Great Nicobar Project

The Tribunal noted that an earlier Bench in 2023 had already declined to interfere with the clearance but had constituted a High-Powered Committee (HPC) to revisit certain issues. These included protection of coral reef colonies, leatherback turtle nesting sites and allegations that parts of the project fell within ecologically sensitive Coastal Regulation Zone-IA areas where development is prohibited.

The NGT recorded that “adequate safeguards” were built into the environmental clearance and that the remaining concerns had been examined by the HPC. It rejected the contention that the terms of reference given to the HPC were truncated or factually incorrect, observing that the applicants had not pointed out any other substantial issue that ought to have been examined.

The Tribunal framed the matter as one requiring a “balanced approach”. It stated that while development of a port at a strategic location must be considered, it must also be carried out strictly in accordance with the ICRZ Notification, 2019. It held that prohibiting the activity solely on the basis of apprehension would not be justified if adequate safeguards were in place.

On coral reefs, the Tribunal relied on submissions from the Zoological Survey of India and the HPC, which stated that no coral reef exists within the immediate work area of the project. It noted that plans were underway to translocate scattered corals in adjoining areas and directed the Union Environment Ministry to ensure coral protection and regeneration through proven scientific methods. The Ministry was asked to prepare and approve an implementation plan, potentially involving agencies such as the Zoological Survey of India and the National Institute of Oceanography.

Addressing concerns over shoreline erosion, the Tribunal directed that proposed constructions, including foreshore development, must not cause erosion or shoreline change abutting the project area or elsewhere along the island. It underscored that sandy beaches must be protected as they serve as nesting sites for turtles and birds and act as natural buffers.

On the issue of baseline environmental data, the applicants had argued that the Environmental Impact Assessment relied on only one season’s data instead of three. The NGT recorded the government’s submission that three-season data was not required because there were no high erosion sites in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

With respect to Coastal Regulation Zone compliance, the Tribunal accepted the HPC’s finding that no part of the project fell within CRZ-IA areas after ground truthing exercises. It further noted the Centre’s submission that portions of the port falling within CRZ-1A and 1B areas under the proposed master plan would be excluded from the revised master plan.

The NGT also took note of the Union government’s stance that the HPC report contained confidential and privileged information of strategic and defence importance and was therefore not made public. The Tribunal observed that the disclosures made indicated that the project is very important for India from a strategic point of view.

The Great Nicobar project, spread over approximately 166 square kilometres, entails diversion of about 130 square kilometres of forest land and felling of nearly a million trees. It includes an International Container Transshipment Terminal at Galathea Bay, an integrated township, a greenfield international airport with civil and military functions, and a 450MVA gas and solar-based power plant. The project is aimed at creating a strategic and economic hub near the Malacca Strait, a key maritime trade route.

The Tribunal reiterated that the government is bound by the conditions stipulated in the environmental clearance. It emphasised specific safeguards for wildlife, including leatherback sea turtles, the Nicobar megapode, saltwater crocodiles, robber crabs and other endemic species. It directed that all measures must be taken to ensure compliance with these conditions.