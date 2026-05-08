Senior IPS Officer Stands Alone at Hyderabad Bus Stop at Midnight; Nearly 40 Men Approach Her in 3 Hours

AI generated summary, Editor reviewed.
In a late-night operation conducted by senior police officer V Sumathi, the reality of how unsafe city streets can feel for women was brought into focus. The operation was carried out to understand how safe Hyderabad’s streets are for women travelling alone at night.
As part of the exercise, Sumathi went undercover and stood alone at a bus stop in Dilsukhnagar between 12:30 am and 3:30 am. Dressed as an ordinary woman and without any visible police protection, the senior IPS officer wanted to experience firsthand the kind of situations women face while travelling late at night.
What followed shocked many people. During the three-hour operation, nearly 40 men approached her. According to officials, many of them appeared to be drunk, while some were suspected to be under the influence of ganja. Several men allegedly made inappropriate comments and advances, unaware that they were speaking to the Commissioner of Police herself.
The operation was conducted to study the real ground situation instead of relying only on complaints and reports. Police personnel in plain clothes were also deployed nearby as part of the operation and stepped in whenever necessary. The individuals involved were later identified and taken to the police station.
Instead of immediately filing criminal cases, the police decided to counsel the men and issue strict warnings regarding their behaviour towards women in public places. Officials said the aim of the operation was not only enforcement but also creating awareness about women’s safety and responsible public behaviour.
The operation received widespread appreciation, especially from women. Social media users also reacted strongly, with many saying the incident exposed the reality women face while travelling alone at night in Indian cities.
One user wrote, “India is living hell for women in literal sense.” Another commented, “Hats off to the lady officer for her courage. Safety at night remains a national shame we must fix urgently.” A third user wrote, “40 men in 3 hours? This experiment exposes the scale of the problem.”
This is not the first time Sumathi has used such direct methods during her career. Around 25 years ago, while serving as a Deputy Superintendent of Police near Kazipet railway station, she reportedly carried out a similar undercover exercise to assess women’s safety. She recently took charge as the Commissioner of Police of Malkajgiri, Hyderabad.
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