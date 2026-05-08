Senior IPS Officer Stands Alone at Hyderabad Bus Stop at Midnight; Nearly 40 Men Approach Her in 3 Hours

What followed shocked many people. During the three-hour operation, nearly 40 men approached her. According to officials, many of them appeared to be drunk, while some were suspected to be under the influence of ganja. Several men allegedly made inappropriate comments and advances, unaware that they were speaking to the Commissioner of Police herself.

The operation was conducted to study the real ground situation instead of relying only on complaints and reports. Police personnel in plain clothes were also deployed nearby as part of the operation and stepped in whenever necessary. The individuals involved were later identified and taken to the police station.

Instead of immediately filing criminal cases, the police decided to counsel the men and issue strict warnings regarding their behaviour towards women in public places. Officials said the aim of the operation was not only enforcement but also creating awareness about women’s safety and responsible public behaviour.