Hyderabad's NALSAR University’s Convocation Row: 450 Students Push Back Against CJI Invitation

FOR MOST LAW STUDENTS, a convocation is the moment years of coursework, moot courts and late-night case readings finally add up to something tangible: a degree, a handshake, a photograph to send home. At NALSAR University of Law in Hyderabad, that moment has instead become the centre of an uncomfortable standoff. More than 450 students from the graduating batch of 2026 have signed a joint representation asking the university not to invite Chief Justice of India Surya Kant as chief guest for their convocation, a request rooted not in ceremony, but in how they watched a recent case unfold in his courtroom.

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Inside The Supreme Courtroom Moment That Sparked the Objection

The trigger, according to the students' letter, was a Supreme Court hearing on July 23 tied to the 'Chalo Sansad' march, a protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on July 20 over the conduct of the NEET examination and calls for reform at the National Test Agency. Students allege that during the hearing, the CJI declined to view video evidence of alleged police excesses against the protesters, telling the courtroom he wasn't interested in watching videos and didn't have time for it. The representation also claims that the petitioner's counsel was not given a full opportunity to present their arguments.