From 'Nahi Rahe Dharmendra Pradhan Education Minister' to an Ode to CJI Surya Kant for His Controversial 'Cockroach' Statement That Started It All—Here Are the Top 5 Dharmendra Pradhan Resignation Memes

THE COACKROACH JANTA PARTY’S PROTEST demanding the resignation of India's Education Minister following the alleged NEET paper leak has finally turned from a dream into reality. For several days, the streets of Delhi’s Jantar Mantar echoed with the slogan, "Dharmendra Pradhan isteefa (resign) do!" and on July 25, 2026, Dharmendra Pradhan tendered his resignation. Celebration has engulfed students and protesters across the country, and memes have flooded the internet.

While several protesters celebrated Pradhan's resignation by distributing sweets, the internet had its own way of celebrating—by making memes. From giving credit to CJI Surya Kant, whose "cockroach" statement started the ripple effect and led to the formation of the CJP, to speculating over who is sweating the most after Pradhan's resignation, here are the top five Dharmendra Pradhan memes that will keep you rolling on the floor.

See Also: Reporter’s Diary of Cockroach Janata Party Protest at Jantar Mantar