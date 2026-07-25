From 'Nahi Rahe Dharmendra Pradhan Education Minister' to an Ode to CJI Surya Kant for His Controversial 'Cockroach' Statement That Started It All—Here Are the Top 5 Dharmendra Pradhan Resignation Memes

THE COACKROACH JANTA PARTY’S PROTEST demanding the resignation of India's Education Minister following the alleged NEET paper leak has finally turned from a dream into reality. For several days, the streets of Delhi’s Jantar Mantar echoed with the slogan, "Dharmendra Pradhan isteefa (resign) do!" and on July 25, 2026, Dharmendra Pradhan tendered his resignation. Celebration has engulfed students and protesters across the country, and memes have flooded the internet.
While several protesters celebrated Pradhan's resignation by distributing sweets, the internet had its own way of celebrating—by making memes. From giving credit to CJI Surya Kant, whose "cockroach" statement started the ripple effect and led to the formation of the CJP, to speculating over who is sweating the most after Pradhan's resignation, here are the top five Dharmendra Pradhan memes that will keep you rolling on the floor.
See Also: Reporter’s Diary of Cockroach Janata Party Protest at Jantar Mantar
The 'Nahi Rahe (is no more)' meme featuring legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan is one of the most brainrotted memes that has flooded the internet out of nowhere in recent times. What's striking about the popular meme is that, along with 'Nahi Rahe', which appears in a slightly larger font, there is another line of subtext clarifying the larger text.
With Pradhan's resignation, the 'Nahi Rahe' meme has apparently found its new face. Several memes with the caption "Nahi Rahe Dharmendra Pradhan" in a larger font, followed by the subtext "Education Minister", have been going viral on the internet. For an extra effect, users have also used a black-and-white image of Dharmendra Pradhan.
Netizens have joined the meme fest with the help of the classic Panchayat series. A scene from the series has been recreated featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi, JP Nadda, CJI Surya Kant, Dharmendra Pradhan, and minister of road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari, with Pradhan appearing upset with his team.
In the Panchayat-inspired video, Pradhan seems to be angry at PM Modi and the others and says, "Sabh saaf samajh aa raha hai… kya khela chal raha hai, sabh jaante hain hum (Everything is crystal clear… I know exactly what game is being played. I know what's going on)," before riding off on his scooty. After he leaves, CJI Surya Kant appears to say, "Ro rahe the kya? (Was he crying?"). Several netizens commented that they are now waiting for another protest demanding the resignation of Nitin Gadkari over the controversial decision to introduce 20% ethanol-blended petrol.
One user shared an AI-generated video imagining what might have been PM Modi's reaction to Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation on July 25, 2026. The video is based on the hit meme template that emerged after actor Rajat Bedi's reaction to veteran singer Asha Bhosle's death.
The popular "Big Loss" meme has seen several versions over the past couple of months, but PM Modi's version hits the spot. In the AI-generated video of PM Modi, captioned "POV: Dharmendra Pradhan resigns," he says, "Oh shit, aaj... oh, big loss, big loss to the industry," with the Interstellar theme playing in the background.
See Also: The Meme That Became a Movement: Inside India’s Cockroach Janta Party
The cult classic SpongeBob SquarePants meme featuring a crazy Squidward has entered Indian politics as well. In the image, a crazy yet trying-to-keep-it-together Squidward can be seen standing on the road, while a mother shields her children from him in an attempt to protect them. In the internet's fictional world, Pradhan's resignation following the days-long protest led by CJP and activist Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike has placed him and Squidward in the same boat.
The image depicts PM Modi as the mother, while her children are shown as Nitin Gadkari and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. One user commented with a Rajinikanth GIF from the movie Shivaji: The Boss, in which Rajinikanth tells the antagonist empathetically, "Yeh kya ho gaya, Adi? (How did this happen, Adi? )"
The internet has not even spared Chief Justice of India Surya Kant after his controversial statement on Gen Z, which allegedly started the CJP movement demanding the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan. Calling youngsters "parasites" and "cockroaches," a wave of outrage erupted after Surya Kant's statement, leading to the formation of the Cockroach Janta Party.
On July 25, 2026, Pradhan resigned as the Education Minister of India, and netizens paid their ode to Surya Kant with an ocean of memes carrying the caption, "Aag aisi lagayi, maza aa gaya (You started such a fire—it was so satisfying)" One user wrote, "Is drame mein main mastermind ko mat bhool jana (in this ongoing drama, never forget about the mastermind who started all this). The main person behind the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan."
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