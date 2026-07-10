Bihar Cracks Down on Fake Degrees: Over 3,000 Teachers to Be Removed, 1,830 FIRs Registered

THE BIHAR EDUCATION DEPARTMENT has dismissed 3,035 school teachers for using forged certificates and fake degrees to secure jobs in the government sector. The Bihar’s Education Department initiated this action against those teachers who were accused of securing appointments using fake degrees. The State’s Education department has decided to terminate the services of these teachers following a detailed investigation.

The investigation was conducted by the Vigilance Bureau carried out between the time period of 2006 and 2015. 1,830 FIRs have been registered against the teachers and the government will recover the salaries from them. The officials said the findings revealed irregularities in the recruitment process involving fake educational institutions and forged academic documents.

Vigilance Probe exposes Bihar’s Recruitment Scam

The investigation conducted by the Vigilance Probe found that several candidates allegedly obtained teaching opportunities in Bihar using forged educational certificates published by fake educational institutions during the recruitment process between 2006 and 2015.

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The officials said that this action is being taken to clean up the recruitment system in Bihar and ensure that only genuine qualified candidates to recieve the opportunity and continue to work in government schools across the state.

Bihar Government to recover Salaries and Honorariums

The State’s Education Department will recover the salaries and honorariums given to the teachers while they were in service. The recovery will incorporate interest, amplifying the financial impact of the action even further. The authorities indicated that the recovery process will commence once the teachers' employment is officially terminated from the services.

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The investigation by the Vigilance Bureau also found that some teachers had already resigned from their positions before disciplinary action could commence by the authorities, reportedly in an attempt to avoid departmental action and to save their reputation. However, the accused teachers will not be escaped if they are found guilty in the case.

This decision marks one of the largest steps taken by the Education Department of Bihar against alleged fake appointments of the teachers. The authorities said this decision is aimed at strengthening transparency in the recruitment procedure and restoring public faith in the education system in schools of Bihar.

1,400 Primary Teachers Resigned in Bihar in 2015

In another case of fake degrees and forged educational certifications in Bihar, around 1,400 primary teachers resigned in Bihar in 2015. Those teachers feared government actions over possession of fraud degrees and certificates, a senior officer of the Education department said. After the Patna High Court order, more such professors resigned from their positions to avoid legal action by the government.

(Edited by Vaishnavi Sivadasan)

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