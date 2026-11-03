Man in Hyderabad sends delivery executive ₹100 for fuel, only to find him fleeing with gold jewelery worth ₹62,383

AI generated summary, newsroom-reviewed
A MAN IN HYDERABAD allegedly sent a Rapido delivery rider ₹100 for fuel, only to find that the rider had disappeared with his gold jewelery worth ₹62,383. The delivery never reached its designated location, and the man's number was allegedly blocked by the delivery executive. Despite the man transferring the fuel money thinking that his jewelery would be delivered safely, the delivery executive allegedly fled with it.
The incident came to light after the man's relative called to inform him that the jewelery had never been delivered. The delivery executive stopped answering his calls, and despite repeated attempts from different numbers, no one picked up on the other side. With the rider allegedly nowhere to be found, the man was forced to file a police complaint and is still waiting for his jewellery.
The man in question is Datta Prasad Neetipalli, an administrative manager at Vivo's office on Banjara Hills Road No. 2, Hyderabad. He booked a Rapido delivery service on October 27, 2026, to transport the parcel to his relative's residence in Nagole, eastern Hyderabad. The delivery executive was identified as G Murali, who is currently absconding.
Prasad allegedly instructed his security guard, Biju, to pack the jewelery in a box and hand it over to the delivery executive, Murali. The box reportedly contained a gold side-ear chain and a rose-gold anklet, which are not allowed to be transported through the platform. After collecting the parcel, Murali called Prasad and requested an additional ₹100 for fuel expenses to travel to the designated location. Prasad then transferred the money through PhonePe.
However, what followed was beyond Prasad's expectations. The parcel never reached its intended location. Prasad repeatedly contacted the delivery executive to ask when the delivery would arrive, but his number had allegedly already been blocked by Murali. When he tried calling from other phone numbers, Murali stopped responding to those calls as well. Prasad then contacted his relative and learnt that the parcel had never been delivered and that his jewelery was allegedly stolen by Murali.
According to The Times of India, Prasad also contacted Rapido customer support to get his gold jewelery back, but the issue was not resolved. He then approached the police and filed a complaint at the Jubilee Hills Police Station on October 29, 2026. Police registered a case under Sections 314 (dishonest misappropriation of property) and 316 (criminal breach of trust) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
The accused, G Murali, is currently absconding, and further investigation into the case is underway. Police said that the platform through which Prasad booked the delivery does not allow the transportation of precious metals. However, Prasad had packed the jewelery inside a gift box, sealed it, and booked a rider without a passenger. He wanted to send the box to its destination, but it disappeared during the delivery.
Prasad verbally instructed the rider to transport the parcel to his relatives in Nagole. He did not specify to the rider that the parcel contained gold jewelery, but it was allegedly stolen nonetheless. The investigation into the case is ongoing, and authorities are looking into the circumstances surrounding the missing parcel.
[Rh/VP/RS]
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