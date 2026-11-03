Man in Hyderabad sends delivery executive ₹100 for fuel, only to find him fleeing with gold jewelery worth ₹62,383

Rapido Rider Disappears After Taking ₹100 Fuel Money

According to The Times of India, Prasad also contacted Rapido customer support to get his gold jewelery back, but the issue was not resolved. He then approached the police and filed a complaint at the Jubilee Hills Police Station on October 29, 2026. Police registered a case under Sections 314 (dishonest misappropriation of property) and 316 (criminal breach of trust) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The accused, G Murali, is currently absconding, and further investigation into the case is underway. Police said that the platform through which Prasad booked the delivery does not allow the transportation of precious metals. However, Prasad had packed the jewelery inside a gift box, sealed it, and booked a rider without a passenger. He wanted to send the box to its destination, but it disappeared during the delivery.

Prasad verbally instructed the rider to transport the parcel to his relatives in Nagole. He did not specify to the rider that the parcel contained gold jewelery, but it was allegedly stolen nonetheless. The investigation into the case is ongoing, and authorities are looking into the circumstances surrounding the missing parcel.

[Rh/VP/RS]