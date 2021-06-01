Tuesday, June 1, 2021
The Ayurveda Vs Allopathy Debate

While allopathic treatments have saved millions of people worldwide, Ayurveda has educated people on how to live healthier lives without the need for pharmaceuticals

Ayurveda
Allopathy and Ayurveda have a long history of confrontation.

By- Khushi Bisht

In the midst of the current COVID-19 epidemic, a new dispute has erupted concerning the two medical treatment approaches of Ayurveda and Allopathy. This heated discussion began when Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev voiced concerns about Allopathy. The Indian Medical Association was outraged by this. And now the debate is far from done.

Allopathy and Ayurveda have a long history of confrontation. About 5000 years ago, some great sages in India developed Ayurveda, which is the most refined and thorough system of health treatment. It has been the only medical treatment option for many centuries. However, Allopathy, a 300-year-old discipline of medical study, is now substantially confronting Ayurveda in current times.

Both of these approaches have had a significant influence on the medical field. Now the question is which of the two methods is the most beneficial and effective. The notion of curing diseases differs in both of these treatment methods. So, let’s take a closer look at it.

Allopathy

The term Allopathy (Meaning: other than the disease) is a combination of two Greek words állos and pathos which mean “other” and “disease” respectively. Pharmaceutical firms controlled the West and cured ailments with drugs. There is a medication for every ailment in Allopathy, but each recommended prescription has certain adverse effects, which require us to take additional drugs to treat, and thus the cycle continues. This is one of the most significant disadvantages of Allopathy. 

Ayurveda
There is a medication for every ailment in Allopathy, but each recommended prescription has certain adverse effects. Unsplash

Individualization is not considered in allopathic treatment while prescribing medicines. If two or more individuals have the same illness, they will receive the same treatment. There are no distinctions that are taken into account. 

Although allopathic medicines kill bacteria and viruses, it does not guarantee that the sickness will be treated completely and permanently. Only a partial cure is provided by allopathy treatment. To put it another way, allopathic treatment or medication focuses on the symptoms of an illness rather than the underlying cause. 

Ayurveda

Ayurveda (Meaning: The knowledge of life) is a Sanskrit term that combines the words “Ayur” (life) and “Veda” (knowledge). Rather than treating people just medicinally, it focuses on treating them comprehensively and organically. The “Five Great Elements” doctrine is followed by Ayurveda. It emphasizes the balance of the three doshas present in every human being (Vata, Pitta, and Kapha) as well as overall wellbeing.

Ayurveda
Ayurvedic medications are derived from natural, non-toxic substances and hence do not have any adverse effects. Unsplash

Ayurvedic medications are derived from natural, non-toxic substances and hence do not have any adverse effects. It focuses on a permanent treatment for sickness and so eliminates the ailment’s fundamental cause.

COVID-19 and Ayurveda

The usual treatment approach has been battling for about a year to discover a vaccine to halt the novel COVID-19 pandemic’s prolonging trajectory, with no conclusive results yet.

Acknowledging the importance of the comprehensive approach of the Ayurveda, Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan has endorsed the use of Ayurvedic treatments in the protection against the coronavirus illness and praised its immunity-boosting capabilities. 

In a tweet from February 2020, he advised people to follow a diet based on Ayurvedic principles since it keeps illness at bay.

Baba Ramdev recently uploaded an old video of actor Akshay Kumar discussing Ayurveda and claiming that our ancient Indian health system had treatment for any ailment. Akshay also discussed his time spent in an Ayurvedic Ashram, which he characterized as “nothing short of a heavenly experience.” He claims to have been practicing Ayurveda for the past 25 years.

He went on to say that Ayurveda is a gift from God to India and that the people of this country do not cherish it sufficiently, believing that western drugs, supplements, and steroid injections are necessary for life. While he is not opposed to allopathic drugs and treatments, he wonders why ‘traditional medicine’ is being ignored.

Well, both Ayurveda and Allopathy are efficacious therapeutic strategies. Each method is significant in its own right. While allopathic treatments have saved millions of people worldwide, Ayurveda has educated people on how to live healthier lives without the need for pharmaceuticals.

