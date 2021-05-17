Monday, May 17, 2021
The Law Of Attraction: Know What It Means And How To Use It

The law of attraction is a theory that states that positive thoughts elicit positive outcomes in one's life, while negative thoughts attract negative outcomes

Law
Ancient Vedic teachers believed that the world is made up of vibrations and that what seems to be solid mass is simply vibrating at a subatomic level. Pixabay

BY- JAYA CHOUDHARY

The law of attraction is the universe’s attractive, gravitational force that appears in all and everything. The law basically asks you to focus your intention and energy on your desired outcome in order to manifest your heartfelt wishes. Few people realize the extent to which the law of attraction affects their day-to-day lives and throughout history, the traditions and values of this law have fueled the lives of great men and women.

Famous personalities like Jim Carrey, Lady Gaga, and Will Smith are firm believers of the law and have put their success down to the law of attraction. The law of attraction works similarly to the law of gravity in that you can’t see it and aren’t always sure of it but if you look carefully, though, you can clearly see the law in effect.

The law of attraction revolves around these two principles:

Like attracts like: To get what you want, you must think, feel, and behave in ways that are consistent with your desires. The law of attraction is a theory that states that positive thoughts elicit positive outcomes in one’s life, while negative thoughts attract negative outcomes. People instinctively tend to realize that all of what you get in life is dependent on what you offer. This is a life lesson that has been embraced by almost every society on the globe.

Law
Although the idea of the rule of attraction has gained a lot of interest in recent years, it isn’t entirely fresh. Pixabay

Everything is vibration: It is based on the idea that there’s no such thing as a truly empty mind or existence. Ancient Vedic teachers believed that the world is made up of vibrations and that what seems to be solid mass is simply vibrating at a subatomic level. Anything in the universe is in a steady state of vibration, from the largest stars and planets in orbit to the tiniest grain of sand. Proponents of this theory argue that since something will still occupy this vacuum, it is crucial to fill it with positivity.

Although the idea of the rule of attraction has gained a lot of interest in recent years, it isn’t entirely fresh. This concept has intellectual origins in the “New Thought” movement of the early nineteenth century. During the twentieth century, there was a revival of interest in the concept, especially after the release of the film “The Secret” in 2006, which was later adapted into the best-selling book of the same name and its 2010 sequel “The Power.”

When it comes to pursuing your goals and achieving your desires through this law, which states that you attract what you give out, can be extremely beneficial. So, here are a few basic tips for using the rule of attraction to manifest your desires.

Keep a journal: Writing down your feelings will help you to understand your habitual thinking habits, determine if you are optimistic or pessimistic, and learn how to change negative thought patterns.

Law
Proponents of this theory argue that since something will still occupy this vacuum, it is crucial to fill it with positivity. Pixabay

Create a mental image: Read from the list every day, first thing in the morning and right before bed after you’ve written down your priorities and interacted with your why. Spend a few moments visualizing and connecting with the sensation of meeting your goals.

Pretend you already have it: This method is analogous to the well-known mantra “Fake it till you make it.” When you feel the happiness and joy of having your desires fulfilled, the energies around you become positive, thus helping you get closer to the goal.

Engage in positive self-talk every day: If you have a tendency to be unnecessarily critical of yourself, make it a priority to engage in positive self-talk every day. This will become easier over time, and you will find it more difficult to keep a pessimistic outlook.

Concentrate on what you desire in life rather than what you don’t have: Don’t even consider your rusty, broken vehicle. Instead, imagine yourself in a brand-new, shiny vehicle. This focuses your attention on what you want to add to your life rather than what you want to get rid of. It tells the universe that you want nice stuff to happen to you!

Law
Only you have the power to overcome the mental barriers that hinder you from achieving your goals. Pixabay

The universe does not change; but, you do. Only you have the power to cause opportunities to come into your life. Only you have the power to overcome the mental barriers that hinder you from achieving your goals. It’s all up to you. And that is the real, amazing, and lovely secret!

