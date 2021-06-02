The Power Of Silence In Your Spiritual Growth

BY- JAYA CHOUDHARY

Mauna is a Sanskrit term that translates to “quiet.” Its meaning has various elaborations and can be practiced with varying degrees of intensity. The practice is encouraged in both traditional yogic scriptures and many current contemplative traditions. Silence is employed in the four forms of yoga in Hinduism: bhakti yoga (the road of devotion); jnana yoga (the road of knowledge); karma yoga (the road of action); and raja yoga (the road of meditation).

However, it is difficult to distinguish ‘being quiet’ from meditation and other forms of mindfulness practice. The goal is to focus on your breathing while keeping your eyes and lips closed. According to the Bhagavad Gita, Mauna is about teaching our brains to stay silent, not only our lips. It is profoundly transforming because it assists us in quieting our thoughts and, more significantly, in acknowledging the background of stillness which is our true nature.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

While the tradition of ‘vow of silence,’ or ‘Maun vrat,’ is frequently associated with saints and monks, it has historically been a very prevalent practice in Indian society. Old saints and religious people recognized the significance of stillness in a world overloaded with words. They recognized the power that may be obtained by knowing how to watch one’s own words. This does not necessarily need a lengthy period of months, years, or even weeks. People in recent times have understood the enormous benefits of embracing stillness for as little as a day or a weekend. Let us look at some of the advantages of Maun vrat that may be obtained in just a short period of time:

Silence Aids Concentration

The capacity to focus when the contemporary world and its numerous noises hit your brain all at once is one of the key reasons why being quiet has become an important element of everyday life. When a volume exceeds approximately 80 decibels, the focus is almost always lost. A quiet atmosphere or one with only a little background noise will allow you to focus the best.

Anger Management

Many of us are familiar with overpowering emotions, particularly negative ones that take over our minds and conduct. Anger is one such emotion that many people find difficult to regulate. When one refrains from reacting to emotional impulses, good or unpleasant, they learn to analyze their roots via Maun vrat. Understanding one’s emotions and withholding from any sort of action or speech while under emotional influences can help many people better regulate their responses.

Conserving Energy

Introverts may be the most aware of the need for energy conservation. Communication may be exhausting as we use a significant amount of energy in our everyday lives simply mouthing our thoughts and ideas to others. By keeping silent, we give ourselves time to restore and renew and not engage in intrapersonal conversation. During this time we can rather have conversations with our inner self.

ALSO READ: Is It The Pursuit Of Happiness, Peace That Makes Indians Meditate?

Sense Of Calmness

When dealing with life’s tensions and pressures, it can be tough to remain calm. One of the most challenging things of modern living is stress. This is when maintaining silence can come in handy. According to the American Institute of Stress, around 77 percent of adults in the United States exhibit some physical indicators of stress in their daily lives. Every day, a moment of stillness allows you to rest and in turn lower your stress levels.

In the meanwhile, set aside some time to be alone with yourself. Experience the inner stillness and you’ll be shocked at how your life changes!