Wednesday, June 2, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story The Power Of Silence In Your Spiritual Growth
Lead StoryLife Style

The Power Of Silence In Your Spiritual Growth

According to the Bhagavad Gita, Mauna is about teaching our brains to stay silent, not only our lips

0
Silence
A quiet atmosphere or one with only a little background noise will allow you to focus the best. Pixabay

BY- JAYA CHOUDHARY

Mauna is a Sanskrit term that translates to “quiet.” Its meaning has various elaborations and can be practiced with varying degrees of intensity. The practice is encouraged in both traditional yogic scriptures and many current contemplative traditions. Silence is employed in the four forms of yoga in Hinduism: bhakti yoga (the road of devotion); jnana yoga (the road of knowledge); karma yoga (the road of action); and raja yoga (the road of meditation).

However, it is difficult to distinguish ‘being quiet’ from meditation and other forms of mindfulness practice. The goal is to focus on your breathing while keeping your eyes and lips closed. According to the Bhagavad Gita, Mauna is about teaching our brains to stay silent, not only our lips. It is profoundly transforming because it assists us in quieting our thoughts and, more significantly, in acknowledging the background of stillness which is our true nature.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

 

While the tradition of ‘vow of silence,’ or ‘Maun vrat,’ is frequently associated with saints and monks, it has historically been a very prevalent practice in Indian society. Old saints and religious people recognized the significance of stillness in a world overloaded with words. They recognized the power that may be obtained by knowing how to watch one’s own words. This does not necessarily need a lengthy period of months, years, or even weeks. People in recent times have understood the enormous benefits of embracing stillness for as little as a day or a weekend. Let us look at some of the advantages of Maun vrat that may be obtained in just a short period of time:

Silence Aids Concentration

The capacity to focus when the contemporary world and its numerous noises hit your brain all at once is one of the key reasons why being quiet has become an important element of everyday life. When a volume exceeds approximately 80 decibels, the focus is almost always lost. A quiet atmosphere or one with only a little background noise will allow you to focus the best.

Silence
It is difficult to distinguish ‘being quiet’ from meditation and other forms of mindfulness practice. Pixabay

Anger Management

Many of us are familiar with overpowering emotions, particularly negative ones that take over our minds and conduct. Anger is one such emotion that many people find difficult to regulate. When one refrains from reacting to emotional impulses, good or unpleasant, they learn to analyze their roots via Maun vrat. Understanding one’s emotions and withholding from any sort of action or speech while under emotional influences can help many people better regulate their responses.

Silence
Anger is one such emotion that many people find difficult to regulate. Pixabay

Conserving Energy

Introverts may be the most aware of the need for energy conservation. Communication may be exhausting as we use a significant amount of energy in our everyday lives simply mouthing our thoughts and ideas to others. By keeping silent, we give ourselves time to restore and renew and not engage in intrapersonal conversation. During this time we can rather have conversations with our inner self.

ALSO READ: Is It The Pursuit Of Happiness, Peace That Makes Indians Meditate?

Sense Of Calmness

When dealing with life’s tensions and pressures, it can be tough to remain calm. One of the most challenging things of modern living is stress. This is when maintaining silence can come in handy. According to the American Institute of Stress, around 77 percent of adults in the United States exhibit some physical indicators of stress in their daily lives. Every day, a moment of stillness allows you to rest and in turn lower your stress levels.

In the meanwhile, set aside some time to be alone with yourself. Experience the inner stillness and you’ll be shocked at how your life changes!

Previous articleWhat Are Economic Indicators And How To Use Them Properly In Forex Trading ?
Next articleChicken Nuggets: Who Invented Them?

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

Top 5 Tips For Choosing And Installing Roof Rack On Your Car

NewsGram Desk - 0
By Rebecca Cars are beautiful innovations that have changed the way we commute from one place to another. It has allowed us to move from...
Read more
Lead Story

Chicken Nuggets: Who Invented Them?

NewsGram Desk - 0
By- Khushi Bisht Chicken nuggets are one of today's most popular fast foods and are available at almost every fast-food restaurant worldwide. But who is...
Read more
Business

What Are Economic Indicators And How To Use Them Properly In Forex Trading ?

NewsGram Desk - 0
By Alberto Giusti Like the stock market, forex trading also depends on fundamental and technical analysis. In technical analysis the statistical data from trading activities...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,493FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Top 5 Tips For Choosing And Installing Roof Rack On Your Car

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
By Rebecca Cars are beautiful innovations that have changed the way we commute from one place to another. It has allowed us to move from...
Read more

Chicken Nuggets: Who Invented Them?

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
By- Khushi Bisht Chicken nuggets are one of today's most popular fast foods and are available at almost every fast-food restaurant worldwide. But who is...
Read more

The Power Of Silence In Your Spiritual Growth

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
BY- JAYA CHOUDHARY Mauna is a Sanskrit term that translates to "quiet." Its meaning has various elaborations and can be practiced with varying degrees of...
Read more

What Are Economic Indicators And How To Use Them Properly In Forex Trading ?

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
By Alberto Giusti Like the stock market, forex trading also depends on fundamental and technical analysis. In technical analysis the statistical data from trading activities...
Read more

Renting vs. Owning Golf Equipment

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
By Joniel Suezo Golf equipment can get very expensive. While some people may get by renting or borrowing equipment, most people will start looking at...
Read more

Abinaya Dinesh Among Apple’s Swift Student Challenge Winners

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Indian-American student Abinaya Dinesh, 15, has been chosen among the winners of the annual 'WWDC21 Swift Student Challenge', Apple announced on Tuesday. She has...
Read more

6 Brain Foods For Children

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The right food can help you improve your memory, concentration, and brain function. The brain, like the rest of the body, absorbs nutrients from...
Read more

Importance Of Proper Nutrition And Healthy Lifestyle During COVID

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Covid-19 has undoubtedly reaffirmed the importance of leading a healthy lifestyle that includes daily exercise, a nutritious diet, adequate sleep, and weight control, among...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

바카라 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
메리트카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
best gpu for bitcoin mining 2012 presidential candidates on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
제왕카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,493FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada