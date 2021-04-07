Wednesday, April 7, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Environment The "Roof of The World" Tibetan Plateau May Warm Faster Than Climate...
EnvironmentLead Story

The “Roof of The World” Tibetan Plateau May Warm Faster Than Climate Models: Study

The team, led by University of Chinese Academy of Sciences researchers, used CMIP5 -- an archive of comprehensive climate models -- in which historical simulations are driven by individual external forcings

0
Plateau
The plateau will warm faster than previously expected in the future: under a medium carbon emission scenario, it is expected to warm by 2.25 degrees Celsius in the mid-term (2041-2060). Pixabay

The Tibetan Plateau, known as “the roof of the world”, may warm faster than climate models have projected due to increasing greenhouse gas emissions, say researchers.

The team, led by University of Chinese Academy of Sciences researchers, used CMIP5 — an archive of comprehensive climate models — in which historical simulations are driven by individual external forcings.

The results showed that human influence is the dominant driver for the observed warming of the Tibetan Plateau (1.23 degrees Celsius over 1961-2005) with the greenhouse gases in particular contributing approximately 1.37 degrees Celsius, which was slightly offset by anthropogenic aerosols.

The plateau will warm faster than previously expected in the future: under a medium carbon emission scenario, it is expected to warm by 2.25 degrees Celsius in the mid-term (2041-2060).

Please Follow NewsGram on Facebook To Get Latest Updates!

And at the end of 21st century (2081-2100), which will be 0.24 degrees Celsius and 0.32 degrees Celsius warmer than the uncorrected projections, the plateau will likely warm by 2.99 degrees Celsius, according to the study recently published in the journal Environmental Research Letters.

“This implies a greater loss of glacier mass and further increased geohazard risks in the Asian water tower,” said Wenxia Zhang, from the Institute of Atmospheric Physics, Chinese Academy of Sciences in Beijing, China.

Tibet
The Tibetan Plateau, known as “the roof of the world”, may warm faster than climate models have projected due to increasing greenhouse gas emissions, say researchers. Pixabay

The Tibetan Plateau contains the largest volumes of ice outside the Arctic and Antarctic, feeding water to dozens of major Asian rivers.

However, the rapid warming of the “Water Tower of Asia” has significantly affected regional hydrological cycle and ecosystem services, leading to remarkable glacier retreat and geohazard disasters such as landslides, debris flows and glacial lake outbursts, the researchers said.

ALSO READ: Watch Our Skin Closely To Pick Up Early Indicators Of A Medical Problem

“A clear understanding of the past warming of the Tibetan Plateau, particularly the underlying human influence, can help better anticipating and interpreting future changes,” said lead author Tianjun Zhou, a professor at the University of Chinese Academy of Sciences. (IANS/KR)

Previous articleHere’s Why Two-Dose Vaccine Doesn’t Gurantee That You Won’t Get Infected With COVID
Next articleSanskrit: The Deva-Vani

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

Space Info: Astronomers Found A Pair Of Quasars

NewsGram Desk - 0
Peering back 10 billion years into the universe's past, astronomers have found a pair of quasars that are so close to each other they...
Read more
India

Sanskrit: The Deva-Vani

NewsGram Desk - 0
History Of Sanskrit: Sanskrit, also known as the "mother of all languages," is one of humanity's earliest languages and the Indian subcontinent's prevailing ancient tongue....
Read more
Health & Fitness

Here’s Why Two-Dose Vaccine Doesn’t Gurantee That You Won’t Get Infected With COVID

NewsGram Desk - 0
A successful doctor couple in their 60s, who live in the posh Gomti Nagar locality in Lucknow, received both doses of Covid vaccine last...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,523FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Space Info: Astronomers Found A Pair Of Quasars

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Peering back 10 billion years into the universe's past, astronomers have found a pair of quasars that are so close to each other they...
Read more

Sanskrit: The Deva-Vani

India NewsGram Desk - 0
History Of Sanskrit: Sanskrit, also known as the "mother of all languages," is one of humanity's earliest languages and the Indian subcontinent's prevailing ancient tongue....
Read more

The “Roof of The World” Tibetan Plateau May Warm Faster Than Climate Models: Study

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
The Tibetan Plateau, known as "the roof of the world", may warm faster than climate models have projected due to increasing greenhouse gas emissions,...
Read more

Here’s Why Two-Dose Vaccine Doesn’t Gurantee That You Won’t Get Infected With COVID

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
A successful doctor couple in their 60s, who live in the posh Gomti Nagar locality in Lucknow, received both doses of Covid vaccine last...
Read more

Here’s Why ISIS Targeted Yazidi People

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The story dates back to November 2016 when two mass graves consisting of at least 18 Yazidi people were found near Mosul in Iraq....
Read more

Watch Our Skin Closely To Pick Up Early Indicators Of A Medical Problem

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Your skin, the largest organ of the human body, reflects everything that is going on inside your system while also acting as a protective...
Read more

Heart Health Is The First Step For Good Health

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
As per global reports by the World Health Organization, heart-related ailments have remained the leading cause of mortality at the global level for the...
Read more

Protective Antibodies Can Pass Through Breast Milk After Vaccination

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Nursing mothers who receive a Covid-19 vaccine may pass protective antibodies to their babies through breast milk for at least 80 days following vaccination,...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

NewsGram Desk on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 룰렛 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
예스 카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
더킹카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
온라인 카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
크레이지 슬롯 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
SM카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Margene Durr on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Jenny Hicks on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,523FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada