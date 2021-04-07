Wednesday, April 7, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Watch Our Skin Closely To Pick Up Early Indicators Of A Medical...
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

Watch Our Skin Closely To Pick Up Early Indicators Of A Medical Problem

What we do need to do is watch our skin closely to pick up early indicators of an underlying internal medical issue that needs immediate attention

0
skin
Our skin tells us everything we need to know about our physical and mental health. Pixabay

Your skin, the largest organ of the human body, reflects everything that is going on inside your system while also acting as a protective barrier from harmful micro-organisms in our environment. Our skin tells us everything we need to know about our physical and mental health, but not everyone knows how to read these signs that could be pointing out to more serious underlying health issues.

What we do need to do is watch our skin closely to pick up early indicators of an underlying internal medical issue that needs immediate attention.

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

Simal Soin, a founder of AAYNA Clinic, points out a few of these telltale signs:

Skin eruptions

In some cases, skin eruptions like acne, rashes, itching and swelling, pigmented spots, and patches could be signs of allergies, liver diseases, hormonal imbalances, drug reactions, or certain auto-immune conditions. For example, a butterfly rash across the face is often the first sign of Lupus. It could also be either rosacea or contact dermatitis, nevertheless, it must be checked by a medical practitioner. Itchy, violet rash on the wrist is called Lichen planus and is made up of reddish-purple, flat-topped itchy bumps. This usually appears on the wrists or ankles but could also erupt in the mouth or on the lower back, neck, legs, and genitals. If you find this on your body, you may need to get liver tests done as it is often linked to Hepatitis C.

Discoloration

You might suddenly find discolorations dotting the skin on your legs. Is this a leg rash or have you just been too clumsy? If you’re bruising often and very easily, it could. sometimes be a sign of Leukemia. It is a known fact that a low blood platelet count can make you more susceptible to bruises. Of course, this doesn’t have to cause worry, but if the problem persists, you must visit a doctor and get your blood cell count tested.

skin
Cirrhosis, a liver disease, is another cause of itchy skin. Pixabay

Itchy Skin

Cirrhosis, a liver disease, is another cause of itchy skin that is not related to pregnancy. Early damage to the organ often has zero symptoms. Later, however, people have reported experiencing constant itching all over their body accompanied by a yellow cast to their skin often associated with jaundice. Luckily, after diagnosis, you can prevent further damage by eating healthy and exercising.

A Leg Plaque

It can first appear as a dull, reddish colored patch that then becomes shinier with a distinct border. Sometimes, the affected skin may crack and become itchy or painful. Doctors call it necrobiosis lipoidica diabeticorum. As the name suggests, it is a distinctive but rare sign of diabetes.

ALSO READ: Autumn Skincare Kit: A Rescue For All The Skin Problems

According to Soin, not all skin conditions are the cause of concern! “A majority of skin problems do not reflect serious health conditions and can be cured with an effective skincare routine, healthy diet, and exercise. You can take care of your skin by gently cleansing daily, keeping it hydrated, using a broad-spectrum sunscreen and periodic mild exfoliation to get rid of the dead skin build-up. It is, however, advisable to always get tested if a skin issue is troubling you over a period of time. Prevention is better than cure and early detection is key to staying healthy,” says Soin.

Note- Use only dermatologist-recommended/ approved skincare products for a home-care regimen. (IANS/SP)

Previous articleHeart Health Is The First Step For Good Health

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

Heart Health Is The First Step For Good Health

NewsGram Desk - 0
As per global reports by the World Health Organization, heart-related ailments have remained the leading cause of mortality at the global level for the...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Protective Antibodies Can Pass Through Breast Milk After Vaccination

NewsGram Desk - 0
Nursing mothers who receive a Covid-19 vaccine may pass protective antibodies to their babies through breast milk for at least 80 days following vaccination,...
Read more
Business

India Positions Itself As Desired Destination For Investment,Trade

NewsGram Desk - 0
India has already positioned itself and continues to enhance its attractiveness as a desired destination for investment and trade, according to the Doing Business...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,523FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Watch Our Skin Closely To Pick Up Early Indicators Of A Medical Problem

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Your skin, the largest organ of the human body, reflects everything that is going on inside your system while also acting as a protective...
Read more

Heart Health Is The First Step For Good Health

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
As per global reports by the World Health Organization, heart-related ailments have remained the leading cause of mortality at the global level for the...
Read more

Protective Antibodies Can Pass Through Breast Milk After Vaccination

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Nursing mothers who receive a Covid-19 vaccine may pass protective antibodies to their babies through breast milk for at least 80 days following vaccination,...
Read more

India Positions Itself As Desired Destination For Investment,Trade

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
India has already positioned itself and continues to enhance its attractiveness as a desired destination for investment and trade, according to the Doing Business...
Read more

India’s Market Cap Likely To Grow To $6.4Trillion By 2030

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
The research by Morgan Stanley said over the past two and half decades, India's GDP has risen 11-fold, and the equity market cap has...
Read more

People Do Not Learn From Regretting One Night Stands: Research

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
New research has found that a lot of people who regret indulging in a casual one-night stand continue with the same sexual behavior. According...
Read more

Impact Of Covid-19 On Indian Health Insurance Trends

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Rising healthcare costs in general and reports of astronomical Covid-19 treatment costs at private hospitals have changed India's attitude towards health insurance. As per...
Read more

1 in 3 Covid-19 Survivors Suffer Mental, Neurological Problems: Study

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
One in three people who survived Covid-19 has been diagnosed with anxiety and mood disorders, within six months of infection, according to a large...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

NewsGram Desk on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 더킹 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
블랙잭 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
베스트카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
룰렛 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
인터넷바카라 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 더킹 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
모나코 카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
온카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Carmine O'Shane on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,523FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada