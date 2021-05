This Eid Enjoy The Feast To The Fullest

Feasting on Eid typically includes a Biryani no matter which part of the country you reside in. The legacies of biryani and pulao are an important part of India’s history. Deeply woven into the country’s culinary heritage, this delectable dish and its various preparations showcase India’s deep-rooted relationship with rice, culminating in an exceptional repertoire of regional variants with distinctive flavors and culinary styles capturing the essence of their locale.

“Biryani and Pulao Collection by ITC Hotels” brings together a fine curation of authentic recipes and culinary classics perfected by their master chefs for the ultimate pleasure in dining. Created with the utmost care and hygiene to ensure your well-being and a safe dining experience. The Collection, an ode to these legendary dishes has been perfectly portioned for parties of four and more so you can indulge from the safety and comfort of your home.

The ITC chain of hotels is delivering across metropolitan cities of New Delhi, Gurugram, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru. Special prices include three different offers, the Vegetarian Collection, the Non-Vegetarian Collection, and B&P’s Finest for Parties of Four and Six. Choose from an array of Biryani and Pulao-like urge Malabari favorite Chemmeen Pulao made with seafood or the chicken Konaseema Kodu Pulao from the coasts of Andhra. Frontier delights include Serai Ki Biryani, created especially for the Mughal army as they rested in Serais dotting The Grand Trunk Road. Bite into Gosht Bori Biryani from the Bohra community or the Nawab of Oudh’s favorite Metiabruz Biryani which traveled with him from Lucknow to Kolkata.

Vegetarians can indulge in a Kathal Pulao made with jackfruit, Subz Paneer Pulao, or the Delhi specialty of Nimona Mirch Pulao with whole peppers stuffed with fragrant rice. Prices range from Rs 1,900 to Rs 3,900 for four to six offerings with free delivery up to a radius of 15 km from the hotels. (IANS/KB)