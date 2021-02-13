Sunday, February 14, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story Thrilling Account Of Love During World War II
Lead StoryUSA

Thrilling Account Of Love During World War II

0
war
A true story of love lost and; found in WWII. IANS

“Raj & Norah” is not only a thrilling account of love found, lost, and reclaimed in the midst of World War II, it is also a story of two extraordinary individuals battling against their circumstances and what fate has in store for them.

When World War II broke out in 1939, twenty-year-old Rajendra Kohli was studying chemistry at college in England. Soon, however, he decided to volunteer for the war effort against Germany and joined the army. After his heroic actions on the front left him severely injured, he found himself in Naples for treatment. There, he met Norah Elizabeth Eggleton, a nurse with Queen Alexandra’s Imperial Military Nursing Service.

Follow NewsGram on Facebook to stay updated.

It was love at first sight, and in each other’s company, the young couple forgot the devastation that surrounded them. But as quickly as their story began, it was over – Raj was sent to London, Norah was posted to a hospital in Rome, and they wondered if they would ever see each other again.

“My dad and I always knew this was a story for the books for many reasons,” said Shaina Kohli Russo, co-author of the book, published by HarperCollins.

war
Raj and Norah is an inspiring story set during the war. Pixabay

“My grandparents led extraordinary lives and their love story is truly inspiring, but on top of that, not many know that India fought as an ally in World War II and more so that many Indian soldiers were Muslim. It’s a part of history that has not been talked about and it’s so important that we finally recognize all the countries (and individuals) who helped us in the greatest war in history to defeat the greatest evil. Nowadays a lot of fear of ‘others’ is fuelled by differences, but if we could note that we have common ground, it truly could change the world,” Russo added.

“I began writing the story of my parents about 20 years ago,” said co-author Peter R. Kohli. “I found it difficult and challenging to write the story of two people who I knew so intimately, but I knew it was a story that needed to be told. It wasn’t until my daughter, Shaina, took an interest in the project that it was finally completed. She was the one who brought the project to life.”

ALSO READ: Understanding The Tibetan Pivot In Sino Indian Relations

Peter R. Kohli worked in corporate America since emigrating to the US in 1977 from England, where he went to university and worked for many years. Since leaving the business world in 2016, he has spent his time writing.

Shaina Kohli Russo graduated from Pepperdine University in 2013 and worked in the entertainment industry for eight years. She currently lives with her husband in Nashville, Tennessee, and is working on a novel. (IANS)

Previous articleCarnival To Begin In Panaji And Margao
Next articleJaipur Literature Festival Goes Virtual Due To Covid

RELATED ARTICLES

India

Jaipur Literature Festival Goes Virtual Due To Covid

NewsGram Desk - 0
The 14th Edition of Jaipur Literature Festival (JLF) will embrace a paradigm shift with specially curated virtual experiences that shall have a look and...
Read more
Lead Story

Understanding The Tibetan Pivot In Sino Indian Relations

NewsGram Desk - 0
In the early 20th century, British India adopted its forward policy towards Tibet for expanding her market and at the same time, the British...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Gut Bacteria in Chickens Can Evolve To Cause a Life-Threatening Infection

NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have determined how harmless E.coli gut bacteria in chickens can easily pick up the genes required to evolve to cause a life-threatening infection. The...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Jaipur Literature Festival Goes Virtual Due To Covid

India NewsGram Desk - 0
The 14th Edition of Jaipur Literature Festival (JLF) will embrace a paradigm shift with specially curated virtual experiences that shall have a look and...
Read more

Thrilling Account Of Love During World War II

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
"Raj & Norah" is not only a thrilling account of love found, lost, and reclaimed in the midst of World War II, it is...
Read more

Carnival To Begin In Panaji And Margao

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Goa ushered in the colorful festival of Carnival, albeit on a toned downscale, with a float parade organized in the state capital of Panaji...
Read more

Understanding The Tibetan Pivot In Sino Indian Relations

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
In the early 20th century, British India adopted its forward policy towards Tibet for expanding her market and at the same time, the British...
Read more

Gut Bacteria in Chickens Can Evolve To Cause a Life-Threatening Infection

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have determined how harmless E.coli gut bacteria in chickens can easily pick up the genes required to evolve to cause a life-threatening infection. The...
Read more

New Drug That May Increase The Survival of Patients With Bladder Cancer

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have found that a new type of drug that helps target chemotherapy directly to cancer cells may increase the survival of patients with...
Read more

Gene-Based Blood Test For Melanoma Spread Evaluates Treatment Progress

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
A test that monitors blood levels of DNA fragments released by dying tumor cells may serve as an accurate early indicator of treatment success...
Read more

Regular Physical Activity To Lower The Risk Of Death By Heart Attack

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Regular physical activity can not only improve our overall fitness but it can also lower the chance of dying immediately from a heart attack,...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

maryland criminal attorneys on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
https://sites.google.com/view/link-alternatif-poker88 on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
Anthony Persse on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
bandarq on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
متابعين انستقرام خليجيين on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
شراء متابعين سناب متفاعلين on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Slot on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
Lovie Blohm on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
شراء متابعين انستقرام الامارات on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
زيادة متابعين في الانستقرام on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada