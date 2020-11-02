Tips to Crack IBPS Clerical Prelims Exam

Like every other entrance exam, practicing for the IBPS clerk requires patience and time management. With regular practice, you can confidently appear for the exam, resulting in high marks. Further, if you perform well in the interview session, you will be hired for the post. During this, you will be informed about the IBPS clerk salary and other job responsibilities that come along.

Before you start worrying about your score in IBPS clerk results, it is best to prepare and know how to crack the same. There are different sections in this exam, including the reasoning and quantitative aptitude you need to prepare well.

This year, IBPS clerk vacancy posts are about 1550+. These vacancies are open with top banks, but many banks have not participated in this year’s hiring due to the pandemic situation. Therefore, this year, the competition is relatively less, and there is a high chance that you can be hired.

However, to get the job, it is essential to appear for the exam, and for that, you need to prepare well. Candidates need to appear for the prelims and then for the mains. This article presents you with complete details about the preparation and cracking the exam:

Tips to prepare for IBPS Clerk Prelims 2020 exam –

You need to prepare for 3 sections. Below are the sections-

Numerical Ability- 35 questions and each carrying 1 mark Reasoning Section- 35 questions, and each carrying 1 mark English Language- Total 30 questions of total 1 mark each

In total, there are 100 questions, and each wrong attempt will carry 1/4th negative marking. You will get 20 minutes for each section.

To prepare well for these sections, it is essential to keep updated for each section. From the numerical ability to reasoning, you need to keep practicing regularly. Keep reading, listening, and writing to improve.

Preparing all Topics

Do not leave any topic and give an equal amount of time to prepare for sections. Follow the IPBS clerk prelims syllabus so that you can cover all the essential issues.

Time Management

This is the most important point to consider when preparing for the IBPS clerk prelims exam. Try covering all topics in equal time and check if you are completing the same. The best way to prepare for the same is to take the mock test using the previous year exam. Mock tests are the best way of planning your timing for each section. Practice will not only help in time management but will also boost the accuracy in writing answers.

Creating Short Revision

Revision is key to clear the entrance exam. You need to keep creating notes so that when you are revising, you can refer to these critical notes made rather than going through the complete syllabus. This will also save you time. It is wise to invest your time in creating conceptual notes and practice it accordingly.

To prepare for Numerical Ability, below are the points

The numerical ability section is added to check your mental ability and to know how well you are in the calculation.

You should good at calculation and using tricks to solve questions.

Keep regularly practicing for topics like data interpretation, data sufficiency, percentage, pie- chat, etc.

Plan your practicing schedule rightly that will cover all your topics. If you are weak on every topic or section, then keep practicing for the same daily.

Preparing for Reasoning and English section

Look for the reasoning quiz that will test your ability to solve questions logically. Also, make sure you follow specific guidelines.

Importance topics to cover are- Seating arrangements order and ranking, number series, etc.

Similarly, to practice for the English section, you need to keep reading books and make your vocabulary strong.

Questions on English consists of reading comprehension, vocabulary, grammar-based questions, and others.

In reading comprehension, there will be questions from the passage. Read the passage properly and answer the question. Keep practicing the passage answering regularly.

In the grammar section, work on your sentence formation, error clearing, and learning new words. This will help to make your grammar perfect and appear for the exam.

By following the pointers mentioned above, you can certainly make your IBPS clerks prelims practice easy and boost your confidence to appear for the exam.

