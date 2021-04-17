Touring Into America’s History Via Postal Stamp Exhibitions

Virtual mini-exhibitions that explore America’s history through the unique lens of postal history and stamps are currently online for view on the website of Smithsonian’s National Postal Museum. The exhibits present holistic details on themes like colonial times, American sports, influential female figures, Native American communities, American art, Christmas-inspired postcards, and more.

Stamps also illuminate what we value as a people and culture, and the National Postal Museum’s exhibition ï¿½Celebrating Hispanic Heritage: People, Places, and Events on Stamps’ shed new light on the many contributions of Hispanic Americans and Latinos to the exploration, culture, growth, and defense of the United States. The virtual exhibit is in English and Spanish. Another one showcases the black experience in the United States.

Titled ï¿½Women on Stamps’, a virtual exhibition presents a series of four focusing on the accomplishments of women featured on stamps. In Part 1, exhibits include those on the efforts of pioneering women and early government leaders who entered previously unexplored territories – from the frontier to the Senate floor.

For the second part, those who pioneered in the fields of health, education, science, philanthropy, aviation, and athletics have been featured. The third and fourth parts respectively feature women who have made significant contributions to the visual arts and literature; and to the performing arts.

From the early colonial period to the present day, American artists have captured their interpretation of the American experience using different forms of art. These pieces of fine art have been adapted to portray famous American individuals, events, and geography on postage stamps. Postage stamps depicting fine art have become another looking glass into this country and its many themes.

This stamp featuring Lincoln was issued on April 15 1965 by the Republic of Mail to commemorate the 100th anniversary of Lincoln’s death (Source – National Postal Museum)This stamp featuring Lincoln was issued on April 15 1965 by the Republic of Mail to commemorate the 100th anniversary of Lincoln’s death (Source – National Postal Museum).

Titled “Lincoln from Postmaster to President”, a detailed exhibition shows former American President Abraham Lincoln’s journey in stamps – which gets even more interesting as his first civil service position began at the age of twenty-four as a postmaster in 1833.

The exhibition titled ï¿½Long May It Wave’ focuses on the journey of the American flag, which began over 200 years ago in 1776. The flag’s design has changed over time, reflecting the evolving composition of the United States. The most recent modification to the flag was depicted on a stamp issued July 4, 1960. This is the first stamp to show the American flag with all fifty stars, celebrating the addition of Hawaii as the fiftieth state in the United States of America. (IANS/JC)