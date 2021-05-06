Thursday, May 6, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story Tourists Queue Up 60 Years After The First American In Space
Lead StoryScience & TechnologyUSA

Tourists Queue Up 60 Years After The First American In Space

Elon Musk's SpaceX will launch a billionaire and his sweepstakes winners in September. That will be followed by a flight by three businessmen to the International Space Station in January

0
Space
Jeff Bezos unveils blue moon space craft. Wikimedia Commons

Sixty years after Alan Shepard became the first American in space, everyday people are on the verge of following in his cosmic footsteps.

Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin used Wednesday’s anniversary to kick off an auction for a seat on the company’s first crew spaceflight — a short Shepard-like hop launched by a rocket named New Shepard. The Texas liftoff is targeted for July 20, the date of the Apollo 11 moon landing.

Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic aims to kick off tourist flights next year, just as soon as he straps into his space-skimming, plane-launched rocketship for a test run from the New Mexico base.

Follow NewsGram on Quora Space to get answers to all your questions.

And Elon Musk’s SpaceX will launch a billionaire and his sweepstakes winners in September. That will be followed by a flight by three businessmen to the International Space Station in January.

“We’ve always enjoyed this incredible thing called space, but we always want more people to be able to experience it as well,” NASA astronaut Shane Kimbrough said from the space station Wednesday. “So I think this is a great step in the right direction.”

Space
Alan Shepard, commander of Apollo 14. Wikimedia Commons

It’s all rooted in Shepard’s 15-minute flight on May 5, 1961.

Shepard was actually the second person in space — the Soviet Union launched cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin three weeks earlier, to Shepard’s everlasting dismay.

The 37-year-old Mercury astronaut and Navy test pilot cut a slick sci-fi figure in his silver spacesuit as he stood in the predawn darkness at Cape Canaveral, looking up at his Redstone rocket. Impatient with all the delays, including another hold in the countdown just minutes before launch, he famously growled into his mic: “Why don’t you fix your little problem and light this candle?”

His capsule, Freedom 7, soared to an altitude of 116 miles (186 kilometers) before parachuting into the Atlantic.

Twenty days later, President John F. Kennedy committed to landing a man on the moon and returning him safely by decade’s end, a promise made good in July 1969 by Apollo 11’s Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin.

Shepard, who died in 1998, went on to command Apollo 14 in 1971, becoming the fifth moonwalker — and lone lunar golfer.

Since Gagarin and Shepard’s pioneering flights, 579 people have rocketed into space or reached its fringes, according to NASA. Nearly two-thirds are American and just over 20% Soviet or Russian. About 90% are male and most are white, although NASA’s crews have been more diverse in recent decades.

A Black community college educator from Tempe, Arizona, sees her spot on SpaceX’s upcoming private flight as a symbol. Sian Proctor uses the acronym J.E.D.I. for “a just, equitable, diverse and inclusive space.”

Space
Apollo 14 Commander Alan Shepard stands by the Modular Equipment Transporter (MET). Wikimedia Commons

NASA wasn’t always on board with space tourism but is today.

“Our goal is one day that everyone’s a space person,” NASA’s human spaceflight chief, Kathy Lueders said following Sunday’s splashdown of a SpaceX capsule with four astronauts. “We’re very excited to see it starting to take off.”

Twenty years ago, NASA clashed with Russian space officials over the flight of the world’s first space tourist.

California businessman Dennis Tito paid $20 million to visit the space station, launching atop a Russian rocket. Virginia-based Space Adventures arranged Tito’s weeklong trip, which ended May 6, 2001, as well as seven more tourist flights that followed.

“By opening up his checkbook, he kicked off an industry 20 yrs ago,” Space Adventures co-founder Eric Anderson tweeted last week. “Space is opening up more than it ever has, and for all.”

There’s already a line.

A Russian actress and movie director are supposed to launch from Kazakhstan in the fall. They’ll be followed in December by Space Adventures’ two newest clients, also launching on a Russian Soyuz rocket. SpaceX will be next up in January with the three businessmen; the flight from Florida’s Kennedy Space Center was arranged by Axiom Space, a Houston company run by former NASA employees. And as early as 2023, SpaceX is supposed to take a Japanese entrepreneur and his guests around the moon and back.

While no fan of human spaceflight — he prefers robotic explorers — Duke University emeritus history professor Alex Roland acknowledges the emergence of spaceflight companies might be “the most significant change in the last 60 years.” Yet he wonders whether there will be much interest once the novelty wears off and the inevitable fatalities occur.

Space
Neil Armstrong photographed by Buzz Aldrin after the completion of the Lunar EVA on the Apollo 11 flight. Wikimedia Commons

Then there’s the high price of admission.

The U.S., Canadian and Israeli entrepreneurs flying SpaceX early next year are paying $55 million — each — for their 1 1/2-week mission.

Virgin Galactic’s tickets cost considerably less for minutes versus days of weightlessness. Initially $250,000, the price is expected to go up once Branson’s company starts accepting reservations again.

Blue Origin declined Wednesday to give a ticket price for future sales and would not comment on who else — besides the auction winner — will be onboard the capsule in July. A couple more crew flights, each lasting minutes, would follow by year’s end.

As for SpaceX’s private flight on a fully automated Dragon capsule, tech entrepreneur Jared Isaacman won’t say what he’s paying. He considers his three-day flight a “great responsibility” and is taking no shortcuts in training; he took his crewmates hiking up Mount Rainier last weekend to toughen them up.

ALSO READ: Gold Diggers: ‘It’s About Gold’, Says Author Sanjana Sathian

“If something does go wrong, it will set back every other person’s ambition to go and become a commercial astronaut,” Isaacman said recently.

John Logsdon, professor emeritus at George Washington University, where he founded the Space Policy Institute, has mixed feelings about this shift from space exploration to adventure tourism.

“It takes the romance and excitement out of going to space,” Logsdon said in an email this week. Instead of the dawn of a new era like so many have proclaimed, it’s “more like the end of the era when space flight was special. I guess that is progress.” (VOA/KB)

Previous articleAre Europe’s Climate-Action Targets Achievable?
Next articleRussian Scientists Establish Buddhist Meditative State ‘thukdam’

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

The Global Social And Economic Impact Of The Gambling Industry

NewsGram Desk - 0
By Rahul Rana Gambling as a form of leisure has been around since the dawn of modern civilization. It has undergone many different evolutions and...
Read more
Beauty Tips

7 Tips To Prevent Dark Spots From Body

NewsGram Desk - 0
If you are someone prone to pigmentation, then you might know the struggle of getting rid of dark spots. Recurring and stubborn dark spots...
Read more
India

Exploring The World’s Greatest Investors Minds

NewsGram Desk - 0
Billionaire investors. If we think of them, it's with a mixture of awe and suspicion. Clearly, they possess a kind of genius -- the...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,510FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

The Global Social And Economic Impact Of The Gambling Industry

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
By Rahul Rana Gambling as a form of leisure has been around since the dawn of modern civilization. It has undergone many different evolutions and...
Read more

7 Tips To Prevent Dark Spots From Body

Beauty Tips NewsGram Desk - 0
If you are someone prone to pigmentation, then you might know the struggle of getting rid of dark spots. Recurring and stubborn dark spots...
Read more

Exploring The World’s Greatest Investors Minds

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Billionaire investors. If we think of them, it's with a mixture of awe and suspicion. Clearly, they possess a kind of genius -- the...
Read more

Sumptuous Iftar’s Recipes For Evening

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
While many spend the holy month Ramadan fasting, part of the rituals include breaking the daily fast with an evening meal. The Park Hotels...
Read more

These Three High-Potential Stocks Could Be The Best Stocks To Invest In The Near Future

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
By Willa Holland Diageo Plc The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted the company's global businesses: Diageo has lost revenue in markets due to lockdowns, and the fact...
Read more

5 Insane Cults Still Operating Today

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
BY- JAYA CHOUDHARY Strange practices and dangerous teachings have been performed by bizarre cults since the dawn of time, and our time is no different....
Read more

Report: Past Year, 23 Crore Indians Have Been Pushed Into Poverty

India NewsGram Desk - 0
As the pandemic and the eventual lockdowns wreaked havoc on the economy and livelihoods, around 23 crore Indians have been pushed into poverty during...
Read more

Expert View: Common Queries Related To Vaccination Answered

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The second wave of Covid-19 is spreading wider across the country and is even deadlier than before. Healthcare and infrastructure are reeling under pressure,...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

바카라 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
메리트카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
best gpu for bitcoin mining 2012 presidential candidates on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
제왕카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,510FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada