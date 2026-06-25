What was the Scania Luxury Bus Controversy Involving Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari That Remains Unresolved Even After Five Years?

IN 2021, an internal audit conducted by Scania, a Swedish commercial vehicle manufacturer, revealed that Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highways in India, and his sons were the “actual acquirers” of a highly customized luxury bus.
The allegations stem from a detailed internal investigation between December 2017 and October 2018. Findings from that audit were later reported by Swedish and German broadcasters along with Indian media organizations including The Caravan, Newslaundry, and The Wire.
The findings focussed on the luxury bus— Scania Metrolink High Deck coach— allegedly arranged for the personal use of the Gadkari family through a series of transactions involving intermediary firms. According to reports, the bus was equipped with premium features including dark red leather reclining seats, television sets, music systems, vinyl flooring, a pantry and even a changing room.
The vehicle was reportedly seen being used during the December 2016 wedding celebrations of Gadkari’s daughter Ketki in Nagpur. What began as a whistleblower complaint inside Scania eventually triggered a thorough internal investigation involving emails, contracts, mobile communications, payment records, and physical verification of the vehicle’s location.
According to the audit findings, cited by multiple media outlets, Scania investigators examined communications between company executives and members of the Gadkari family. The reports claimed emails and messages showed evidence of visits by Gadkari’s sons, Sarang Gadkari and Nikhil Gadkari, to Scania’s Bengaluru facility, where discussions allegedly took place regarding the bus’s specifications and interior design.
The audit also identified an email chain carrying the subject line “Metrolink for Mr Gadkari,” which investigators considered significant evidence regarding the intended end-user of the vehicle. Moreover, the transaction structure itself became a major focus of scrutiny.
According to the reports, the bus was initially purchased by Transpro Motors Private Limited, a Scania dealer. It was then allegedly routed through Sudarshan Hospitality Management Pvt Ltd, a Nagapur-based company that media reports linked to businesses associated with the Gadkari family. The audit further examined financial transactions involving companies connected to the family’s business network. Among the issues that were flagged, one was an unsecured loan of approximately ₹35 lakh extended to Sudarshan Hospitality.
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A financing arrangement involving Volkswagen Finance was also examined, according to reports. Investigators allegedly found that all due amount of the vehicle was not paid through the expected channels, raising questions about how the transaction was completed. According to the reports, Scania’s own audit team, assisted by KPMG Sweden, reviewed electronic devices and communications belonging to company officials and verified the transaction trail through forensic analysis.
The investigation also included physical verification of the bus. Media reports cited evidence including video footage and sightings of the coach parked at a location associated with the Gadkari family in Nagpur.
Scania’s then Chief Executive Officer Henrik Henriksson was also quoted in internal communications reviewed by investigators. According to the reports, Henriksson acknowledged that the vehicle had been used during the wedding celebrations and raised concerns internally regarding the arrangement.
The timing of the allegations sparked more concerns as it was during the time when Scania was attempting to expand in the Indian market. Between 2013 and 2016, the Swedish company was reportedly pursuing transport-related business opportunities and contracts across multiple Indian states. Thus, the internal audit presented a conflict of interest for Nitin Gadkari.
Critics alleged the vehicle may have functioned as a form of bargaining chip intended to build goodwill with the Union Minister who was shaping the transport policy. No evidence publicly released to date has resulted in any court finding that such a quid pro quo actually occurred. However, the audit’s conclusions fueled widespread debate over corporate influence and potential conflicts of interest.
The controversy also unfolded against the backdrop of broader compliance issues inside Scania’s Indian operations.
The company later acknowledged misconduct by certain employees and business partners in India. Scania admitted that internal investigations had uncovered instances of improper business practices and misrepresentation. Several senior personnel connected to those operations subsequently exited the company without any clarification to the public.
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From the beginning, Gadkari has strongly denied every allegation linked to the Scania luxury bus.
After the investigative reports by different media outlets in 2021, the Union Minister in his public statement said that neither he nor any member of his family had purchased, owned, acquired, or used the vehicle in the manner alleged in the reports. The Minister’s office described the allegations as “malicious, fabricated and baseless.”
Gadkari’s office further announced plans to pursue legal action against media organizations involved in publishing the reports. Legal notices were subsequently sent to European broadcasters associated with the investigation.
Scania also issued statements rejecting claims that the bus had been directly gifted to the Indian Transports minister. They maintained that the vehicle had been sold through authorized dealer channels. While acknowledging broader compliance failures in India, Scania did not publicly endorse the conclusion that it had provided an improper benefit to Gadkari.
Five years after the controversy first made headlines, no court has found Gadkari or his family guilty of wrongdoing in connection with the Scania bus matter. There have been no publicly reported convictions arising from the allegations that first emerged in the company's internal audit.
That absence of legal findings has been repeatedly cited by Gadkari and his supporters as proof that the accusations remain unsubstantiated. Yet the issue continues to resurface periodically in political and media discussions because of the specific detail contained in the audit report.
The renewed attention on the Scania controversy comes at a time when Gadkari remains one of the BJP’s most prominent ministers, leading the Ministry of Road Transports and Highways since 2014. Recently, he has been aggressively championing alternative fuel initiatives including ethanol blending in the Indian markets.
As the debate continues, the Scania luxury bus case remains one of the most talked-about unresolved controversies involving a senior Union minister. It is a story defined as much by its detailed allegations as by the absence of any conclusive legal action.
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