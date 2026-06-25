What was the Scania Luxury Bus Controversy Involving Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari That Remains Unresolved Even After Five Years?

Questions Over Scania’s India Expansion

The timing of the allegations sparked more concerns as it was during the time when Scania was attempting to expand in the Indian market. Between 2013 and 2016, the Swedish company was reportedly pursuing transport-related business opportunities and contracts across multiple Indian states. Thus, the internal audit presented a conflict of interest for Nitin Gadkari.

Critics alleged the vehicle may have functioned as a form of bargaining chip intended to build goodwill with the Union Minister who was shaping the transport policy. No evidence publicly released to date has resulted in any court finding that such a quid pro quo actually occurred. However, the audit’s conclusions fueled widespread debate over corporate influence and potential conflicts of interest.

The controversy also unfolded against the backdrop of broader compliance issues inside Scania’s Indian operations.

The company later acknowledged misconduct by certain employees and business partners in India. Scania admitted that internal investigations had uncovered instances of improper business practices and misrepresentation. Several senior personnel connected to those operations subsequently exited the company without any clarification to the public.

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Nitin Gadkari’s and Scania’s Response to Allegations

From the beginning, Gadkari has strongly denied every allegation linked to the Scania luxury bus.

After the investigative reports by different media outlets in 2021, the Union Minister in his public statement said that neither he nor any member of his family had purchased, owned, acquired, or used the vehicle in the manner alleged in the reports. The Minister’s office described the allegations as “malicious, fabricated and baseless.”

Gadkari’s office further announced plans to pursue legal action against media organizations involved in publishing the reports. Legal notices were subsequently sent to European broadcasters associated with the investigation.

Scania also issued statements rejecting claims that the bus had been directly gifted to the Indian Transports minister. They maintained that the vehicle had been sold through authorized dealer channels. While acknowledging broader compliance failures in India, Scania did not publicly endorse the conclusion that it had provided an improper benefit to Gadkari.