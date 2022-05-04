Travellers prefer onboard washroom facility in modern buses

IntrCity, a mobility platform, revealed the findings of a travel survey to better understand Indian travelers' behavior and preferences while traveling inter-city. Results illustrate that with long due vacations, visiting family on weekends, and work trips, Indians are enthusiastic to travel and yet cautious about hygiene and sanitization. The importance of hygiene and safety among travelers has skyrocketed. 65 percent of travelers prioritize traveling with an on-board washroom facility, while 60 travelers prefer GPS tracking enabled buses.
Kapil Raizada, Co-Founder & CEO, IntrCity, speaks with IANSlife about the discovery that Indian travelers prefer SmartBuses and are willing to pay more for the extra amenities. When it comes to modes of transportation, female travelers prefer safety, whereas men prefer punctuality.
What is the objective behind the survey? Can you elaborate on how the survey was conducted and who was it targeted?
Kapil Raizada: IntrCity, India's leading inter-city mobility platform, today revealed the findings of a survey to better understand Indian travelers' preferences while traveling inter-city. The objective behind the survey is to understand the current traveler's priorities as India moves to restriction-free travel and how has it changed after our last survey done during 1st phase of Covid. The brand conducts consumer surveys regularly to understand the needs of its travelers.
Survey Methodology: We performed a nationwide online survey of 3,100 persons aged 18 to 60 years old who travel between India's metros, tier-1, and tier-2 cities. The survey was conducted between March 15 and April 10, 2022. The data insights team analyzed and validated the survey's results.
Among all respondents, 31 percent are travelling for work, 32 percent to meet the family on weekends, while 8 percent are students traveling from or to schools/colleges. (AA/IANS)