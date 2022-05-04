Travellers prefer onboard washroom facility in modern buses

IntrCity, a mobility platform, revealed the findings of a travel survey to better understand Indian travelers' behavior and preferences while traveling inter-city. Results illustrate that with long due vacations, visiting family on weekends, and work trips, Indians are enthusiastic to travel and yet cautious about hygiene and sanitization. The importance of hygiene and safety among travelers has skyrocketed. 65 percent of travelers prioritize traveling with an on-board washroom facility, while 60 travelers prefer GPS tracking enabled buses.

Kapil Raizada, Co-Founder & CEO, IntrCity, speaks with IANSlife about the discovery that Indian travelers prefer SmartBuses and are willing to pay more for the extra amenities. When it comes to modes of transportation, female travelers prefer safety, whereas men prefer punctuality.

What is the objective behind the survey? Can you elaborate on how the survey was conducted and who was it targeted?